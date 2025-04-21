Avicii’s chilling final words revealed as seven years pass since his death

He was just 28 when he died.

Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide which some readers may find distressing.

Avicii’s chilling final words have been revealed seven years after his death.

Yesterday (20 April) marked the seventh anniversary of the DJ’s passing, a major shock to the music world.

The Swedish musician, whose real name was Tim Bergling, took his own life after a battle with substances and mental health.

At the time, his family shared an open letter, offering the public an insight into his battles, saying he ‘wanted to find peace’.

“Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight,” read the letter.

His struggles were revealed in the 2021 book, Tim – The Official Biography Of Avicii, written by Swedish journalist Måns Mosesson.

Mosesson interviewed prominent people in the DJ’s life such as his parents, former girlfriends, friends, and collaborators.

Furthermore, he had access to some of Avicii’s personal possessions, including a diary he wrote in while he was in rehab.

The final time he wrote in his journal was the day before his death.

He wrote a enigmatic reference to rebirth.

“The shedding of the soul is the last attachment, before it restarts!” stated the 28-year-old.

Additionally, just last year, Avicii’s life was the subject of a Netflix documentary entitled Avicii: I’m Tim.

The doc looked into the impact of fame and featured interviews with stars like Chris Martin, Nile Rodgers, and David Guetta.

Parts were narrated by Avicii himself, taken from an interview which was taken late in his career, as well as unseen interviews and archived footage.

The DJ, best known for hits such as ‘Wake Me Up’ and ‘Hey Brother’, shared how he was dealing with ‘crippling’ anxiety and how the non-stop touring was ‘killing’ him.

Following his death, his parents launched the Tim Bergling Foundation, in honours of his memory.

The foundation raises awareness for mental health issues and suicide prevention.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health head to thecalmzone.net for practical tips and advice. You can also talk to Samaritans 24/7 by calling 116 123 for free or visiting the Samaritans website. Alternatively, you can find more information and advice on the NHS website.