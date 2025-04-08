Search icon

08th Apr 2025

At least 13 dead and 46 injured after roof collapses on nightclub dance floor

Zoe Hodges

The tragedy took place at 2am local time

At least 13 people have been killed after the roof of a packed night club collapsed.

The incident, which took place inside the Jet Set Club in the Dominican Republic, has left several others injured.

Survivors are said to be ‘communicating’ from inside the rubble.

The incident occurred at approximately 2am local time, 7am BST.

The club is located in the popular Santo Domingo area, and a video taken moments before the chaotic situation shows how the dance floor was packed with revellers.

Another video shows a live band playing on stage as the ceiling caves in on them, as one man is captured filming the dancers and musicians at the time.

Local media confirmed the band’s saxophonist died in the tragedy.

Several videos of the shocking moment have been filling social media since the incident happened.

One video shows how parts of the roof were clearly causing concerns for those in the club as they were seen escaping from the dance floor with worried looks on their faces as they looked up at the roof.

The President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader said: “We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. We have followed the incident minute by minute since it occurred.

“All relief agencies have provided the necessary assistance and are working tirelessly in the rescue efforts. Our prayers are with the affected families.”

Approximately 77 ambulances were sent to the scene as well as eight fire trucks and 30 rescuers from the Civil Defence team, according to local news site El Dia.

Around 200 National Police force members and 50 soldiers were also used to rescue survivors.

The Cuban, Royal, Modern and UCE medical centres are treating survivors, with eight hospitals on red alert.

A search for survivors is still ongoing.

