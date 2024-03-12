Another Kate Middleton photo emerges that people are convinced is edited

It’s been a difficult few days for the Royals.

As I’m sure we’re all well aware by now, on Sunday morning the Prince and Princess of Wales released a Mother’s Day picture, allegedly taken by Prince William, showing the Princess and her three children – Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George.

This was an important image for the family as it was the first official image of Catherine since she underwent abdominal surgery in January.

While at first glance the image appeared quite natural, over the next 24 hours, Getty Images, AFP, Reuters, Associated Press and PA Media all retracted the image over concerns it had been “manipulated.”

The agencies pointed out an “inconsistency in alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand”.

Then, in a statement on Monday morning, the Princess of Wales admitted to “editing” the photo herself and apologised for “any confusion” the photo has caused.

As most major news outlets have reported, while the image may have been edited innocently, it could be seriously damaging for the public’s trust in the Royal Family and what they share.

Now, another image of Kate Middleton has emerged that people believe could’ve been doctored.

The image shows Kate Middleton sitting as the passenger in a car as it passes a brick wall.

Many, however, have pointed out that the bricks seen through the car’s windows are different to those shown above the car itself.

Yall!? Has no one else noticed that the most recent photo of #KateMiddleton in the car… the bricks in the car windows, don’t appear to match the bricks outside the car…



Is this another photoshopped picture… can anyone find the original they clipped it from? #KateGate WTF?! pic.twitter.com/D730OsfJCI — Indomitable (@NdomitableNegro) March 12, 2024

One person took to X to write: “Yall!? Has no one else noticed that the most recent photo of #KateMiddleton in the car… the bricks in the car windows, don’t appear to match the bricks outside the car… Is this another photoshopped picture… can anyone find the original they clipped it from?”

Naturally the post has attracted almost 10,000 likes over the last twelve hours.

Ok I went down the fashion rabbit hole. This is very similar to Kate’s 2016 Somme hair style and hat. Play with the coloring and you can clearly see what looks like a bow outline. Looks like they blurred out her big round earring as well. #KateMiddleton #KateGate #katespiracy pic.twitter.com/0WM4pEhgLC — Ashley (@ashleythetexan) March 12, 2024

Another person has argued that the image is eerily similar to a photo of Kate from 2016.

They wrote: “Ok I went down the fashion rabbit hole. This is very similar to Kate’s 2016 Somme hair style and hat. Play with the colouring and you can clearly see what looks like a bow outline. Looks like they blurred out her big round earring as well.”

They used a Christmas day photo. They erased her earring, her hat brim can clearly be seen, as can the top be seen obscuring the rectangle in the interior of the car… then they added some noise to make it harder to discern the edits… they are really bad at this!!! pic.twitter.com/viy928YRr1 — So long, London 🇬🇧 (@STILL_BJEWELED) March 11, 2024

While a third person believes the image is from Christmas, writing: “They used a Christmas day photo. They erased her earring, her hat brim can clearly be seen, as can the top be seen obscuring the rectangle in the interior of the car… then they added some noise to make it harder to discern the edits… they are really bad at this!!!”

Whatever the truth is, the public are certainly questioning the honesty of the Royal Family right now.

