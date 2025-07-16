Search icon

News

16th Jul 2025

Annabelle doll handler dies while touring US with haunted toy months after rumours she was missing

Harry Warner

The doll has a haunting past

The real-life handler of the infamous Annabelle doll, Dan Rivera, has died aged 54.

The man from Connecticut was also a paranormal investigator and the primary caretaker for the Raggedy Ann doll.

A Facebook post from the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), hosts of the Annabelle tour, said that Rivera died suddenly at the event with the doll this weekend.

So far a cause of death is yet be confirmed.

Fellow investigator Chris Gilloren, who is part of the tour, said: “It’s with deep sadness that Tony, Wade, and I share the sudden passing of our close friend and partner, Dan Rivera.

“We are heartbroken and still processing this loss. Dan truly believed in sharing his experiences and educating people on the paranormal. His kindness and passion touched everyone who knew him.

“Thank you for your support and kind thoughts during this difficult time.”

Rivera was a part of a group currently on the Devils on the Run Tour, hosted by Ghostly Images of Gettysburg and NESPR.

According to NESPR’s website, the event, held in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, this past weekend, was a “night of paranormal history as the infamous Annabelle doll visits Gettysburg’s Haunted Orphanage.”

The doll will continue on her tour in the coming months.

The news of Rivera’s death follows on from rumours in May that Annabelle had disappeared while in Louisiana after visitors said they didn’t see the doll on their tour.

A fire at a nearby plantation only added fuel to the flames, metaphorically.

Rivera, however, quickly quashed any theories in a TikTok video at the time.

“I’m here at the museum right now, and I just wanna show you guys that Annabelle is in the Warrens’ Occult Museum,” he said. “Let’s go inside and let’s check.”

He then proceeded to show the doll in her wooden case.

“Annabelle is not missing; she’s not in Chicago,” he told fans.

The doll first appeared in The Conjuring in 2013 before receiving her own spin-off franchise.

According to the well-known paranormal investigators, the doll is responsible for two near-death experiences, one fatal accident, and a string of demonic activities that lasted some 30 years.

Topics:

Annabelle,News,sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

Family distraught after daughter dies following misdiagnosis by ‘physician associate’

Healthcare

Family distraught after daughter dies following misdiagnosis by ‘physician associate’

By Sammi Minion

Two Brits die after jumping into swimming pool after night out in Portugal

Death

Two Brits die after jumping into swimming pool after night out in Portugal

By Ava Keady

Teenager dies after being sucked into meat grinder while at work

News

Teenager dies after being sucked into meat grinder while at work

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

By Joseph Loftus

Holidaymakers urged to check luggage as Ryanair confirm increase in bag allowances

Affiliate

Holidaymakers urged to check luggage as Ryanair confirm increase in bag allowances

By Ava Keady

Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

Catfish

Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

By Ava Keady

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has been banned from driving

Driving

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has been banned from driving

By Nina McLaughlin

Tourists evacuated as Volcano erupts in European holiday hotspot

Blue Lagoon

Tourists evacuated as Volcano erupts in European holiday hotspot

By Harry Warner

Trump tells Zelenskyy ‘not to target Moscow’ after giving him the initial idea

Moscow

Trump tells Zelenskyy ‘not to target Moscow’ after giving him the initial idea

By Harry Warner

UEFA hand club mammoth 10-year ban from European football

Conference League

UEFA hand club mammoth 10-year ban from European football

By Sammi Minion

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

By Joseph Loftus

Alter Bridge ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Alter Bridge ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Turn your home into a cinema with ‘amazing, affordable’ projector on sale for 25% off

Affiliate

Turn your home into a cinema with ‘amazing, affordable’ projector on sale for 25% off

By Stephen Porzio

A darkly tense sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Sci-Fi

A darkly tense sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Holidaymakers urged to check luggage as Ryanair confirm increase in bag allowances

Affiliate

Holidaymakers urged to check luggage as Ryanair confirm increase in bag allowances

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix releases first trailer for final season of Stranger Things

Netflix

Netflix releases first trailer for final season of Stranger Things

By Nina McLaughlin

Kneecap ticket prices revealed for their 2025 UK tour dates

Affiliate

Kneecap ticket prices revealed for their 2025 UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Usyk vs Dubois: how to live stream, fight time, and more

Affiliate

Usyk vs Dubois: how to live stream, fight time, and more

By Stephen Hurrell

Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

Catfish

Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

By Ava Keady

Emma Watson addresses why she doesn’t appear in films anymore

emma watson

Emma Watson addresses why she doesn’t appear in films anymore

By JOE

Lions vs Australia first test: How to watch, live stream, kick off time

British and Irish Lions

Lions vs Australia first test: How to watch, live stream, kick off time

By Stephen Hurrell

Load more stories