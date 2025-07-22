Amy Bradley ‘found’ on sex worker website 20 years ago but FBI dropped case

People believe she might still be alive

Amy Bradley disappeared over 27 years ago in 1998, and despite never finding a body was declared dead in 2010.

However, strange signs have occurred since then, and people believe Amy Bradley might still be alive.

Amy Bradley disappeared while she was travelling on a Royal Caribbean cruise. Many have theorised what could have happened to Amy, including kidnapping and trafficking.

Upon first hearing the news, many assumed Amy fell overboard the ship, however, there has been no evidence so far that points towards this.

Especially since the release of a new Netflix documentary, Amy Bradley Is Missing, people haven’t stopped theorising about what happened to Amy.

In 2005, a breakthrough happened in the theory that she had been trafficked when Bradley’s family revealed that she had been ‘found’ on a sex worker’s website.

Pictures of a woman who looks like Amy, naked, had been sent to the family by email.

In the Netflix documentary, Amy Bradley’s mother, Iva Bradley, said: “Seeing the photos, that’s a terrible thing… It’s a level of panic. All I can think is ‘Is that my daughter?'”

Her brother Brad added that it was very ‘unsettling’. Iva went on to say that all family members thought that it could definitely be Amy, referencing the resemblance in their nose and chin.

Even though the FBI declared her dead in 2010, they maintain a missing persons page for her. They’ve even shared simulations that show what she could look like now.

An FBI agent linked to Amy’s case, Erin Sheridan, spoke out about the pictures appearing on a website that is used for prostitution in Venezuela and the Caribbean.

Sheridan further explained that the detailed tests the FBI did to compare the photos from the sex workers’ website to Amy Bradley, saying: “A forensic analyst looked at the photo and believed that that was Amy Bradley.”

The Bradley family appeared on Dr Phil shortly after the discovery in 2005, where they explained that the forensic tests, conducted by the police, measure features that don’t change over time, such as cheekbones and chin.

Additionally, the woman in the pictures on the website is positioned in a way in which all the tattoos that Amy has would be hidden.

The Netflix documentary features an interview with Judy Maurer, an eyewitness who claims to have seen Amy in Barbados.