American causes international incident after advising using salt in cups of tea

The biggest tea-related diplomatic incident since Boston in 1773

The US embassy has felt the need to step after an American scientist has suggested the secret ingredient for a perfect cup of tea is salt.

Us Brits drink an estimated 100 million cups of tea every day, and we’d probably back ourselves as a bit of a global expert on the drink.

But a scientist in America reckons she’s worked out the ingredient needed for the perfect cuppa – some salt.

Michelle Francl, a professor of chemistry at Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania, suggested adding a pinch of salt to tea to counteract the bitterness of the drink.

Prof Francl has researched how to make the perfect cup of tea and has released her new book on the subject, Steeped: The Chemistry of Tea. She explained the sodium in salt helps to block a chemical reaction that makes tea taste bitter.

The suggestion of salt in a cup of tea has caused uproar on this side of the Atlantic though, to the extent that the US embassy has released a statement on the matter.

They wrote on X: “Today’s media reports of an American professor’s recipe for the perfect cup of tea has landed our special bond with the United Kingdom in hot water.

“Tea is the elixir of camaraderie, a sacred bond that unites our nations. We cannot stand idly by as such an outrageous proposal threatens the very foundation of our special relationship.

“Therefore we want to assure the good people of the UK that the unthinkable notion of adding salt to Britain’s national drink is not official United States policy. And never will be.”

Unable to resist a little light-hearted dig at us Brits though, the statement added: “The US Embassy will continue to make tea in the proper way — by microwaving it.”

An important statement on the latest tea controversy. 🇺🇸🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/HZFfSCl9sD — U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) January 24, 2024

Speaking about the reaction to her tea tip, Francl told the BBC: “I certainly did not mean to cause a diplomatic incident

“My emails have been going crazy today. I did not anticipate waking up this morning to see loads of people talking about salt in their tea.”

She explained that the tea won’t taste salty if you follow her advice and that the salt acts as a blocker to the receptor which makes tea taste bitter.

And there is actually evidence to suggest that salt was used in tea back in eighth century China, with Francl analysing manuscripts from the era as part of her research.

Francl other advice includes steeping your tea quickly by dunking and squeezing the bags, adding a drop of lemon juice to help remove the ‘scum’ that might develop on the top of the water, and adding the milk second, preferably warmed.

She happily admits that Americans have some “truly awful tea-making habits” and that she has had “better cups of tea at service stations in Ireland than I have had at fancy restaurants in the US.”

She added: “I think it is just that people do not know [how to make a good cuppa]. If you do not drink tea, you do not know you are making a horrible cup of tea for someone and giving them a miserable experience.”

