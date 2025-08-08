Search icon

08th Aug 2025

Aldi is no longer the UK’s cheapest supermarket for first time in two years

Sammi Minion

There’s a new champion in town 

After 20 consecutive months at the top, Aldi has now lost its crown as the UK’s cheapest supermarket. 

Every month Which? tests the average cost of a weekly shop at every UK supermarket.

They buy 76 popular items at each, before comparing the overall price.

The Which? test has placed Aldi at the top of the pile for 36 out of the last 38 months, however another budget supermarket has now risen to the top of the rankings. 

In July, the 76-item-shop would’ve cost Aldi shoppers £129.25, which was 85p more expensive than its competitor Lidl (£128.40). 

If you subscribe to Lidl’s loyalty discount scheme, the shop came out even cheaper, at just £128 flat. 

The 76 items are made up of a range of weekly essentials, including a blend of branded and non-branded items. 

Outside of Aldi and Lidl, the UK’s other supermarkets were found to be much more expensive on average. 

Tesco Clubcard subscribers would’ve spent £141.92 on average — £13.92 more than at Lidl with a loyalty card — but without a Clubcard, the Tesco shop cost £145.10.

Sainsbury’s cost £144.21 with a Nectar card and $149.55 without. 

At £170.91, Waitrose was far and away the most expensive of the lot. 

That was more than £20 more than Sainsbury’s and more than £40 more than Lidl. 

The full rankings

SupermarketAverage price for 76 items
Lidl Plus£128
Lidl£128.40
Aldi£129.25
Asda£139.53
Tesco (with Clubcard)£141.92
Sainsbury’s (with Nectar)£144.21
Tesco£145.10
Morrisons (with More card)£146.91
Morrisons£147.84
Sainsbury’s£149.55
Ocado£159.20
Waitrose£170.91

Topics:

Aldi,Shopping,Supermarket,UK

