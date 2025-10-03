Albanian PM trolls Trump over geography blunders with European leaders

They’re openly laughing at him.

Albanian PM Edi Rama poked fun at Donald Trump and his geography blunders as he met with European leaders.

Rama was filmed joking with French President Emmanuel Macron and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev at the European Political Community meeting in Copenhagen on Thursday.

The Albanian PM sarcastically told Emmanuel Macron he should apologise for not congratulating him and Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev on “making peace”.

He told Macron: “You should make an apology … to us because you didn’t congratulate us on the peace deal that President Trump made between Albania and Azerbaijan.”

The trio of world leaders then burst out laughing.

The joke was a clear reference to how Trump has repeatedly confused Armenia and Albania when talking about his efforts to resolve tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

During an appearance on Fox News in September, the US president bragged about ending an “unsolvable” war between “Azerbaijan and Albania, it was going on for many, many years.”

Then, during his joint press conference alongside Sir Keir Starmer on his state visit, Trump said his administration had “settled Aber-baijan and Albania.”

It’s not just Albania that Trump keeps accidentally name-dropping. During a recent dinner speech, he claimed he had ended a conflict between Cambodia and Armenia – two nations more than 4,000 miles apart.