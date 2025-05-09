Adolescence director and young star reunite for powerful Sam Fender video

Owen Cooper and Philip Barantini reunited for the geordie singer’s new video.

Adolescence director and young star have reunited for a powerful Sam Fender video.

Owen Cooper and Philip Barantini have worked together once again for the geordie singer’s new video for Little Bit Closer.

The video shows Cooper and a group of friends on a camping trip in the Lake District.

While the group hike and explore, Cooper’s character is seen to quietly question his faith.

The 31-year-old singer previously worked with Barantini as well as Adolescence star and co-writer Stephen Graham for his 2021 video Spit Of You.

He said he has ‘no doubt’ Barantini was right for the project.

Fender wrote on Instagram: “It was so great to work with him again. His video for Spit of You will always be my favourite.”

“He asked [Owen Cooper] if he’d like to be in the video and I was elated when he said yes — his performance in Adolescence was incredible.”

Fender released his third studio album, People Watching in February.

It received a five-star review by The Observer, with Lisa Wright labelling it “a lonely document of fame, and of a man clinging on to the community his talents have propelled him away from.”

Fender has six gigs across the UK this summer, tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.



