66% of Gen Z drivers admit they ask someone else to park their car for them

There could be costly consequences if they’re caught assisting uninsured, though

A recent study carried out by Cazoo has revealed the anxiety plaguing Generation Z drivers.

For those individuals born between 1997 and 2012, it seems like the notion of parallel-parking their cars or reversing into a tight spot is actual nightmare fuel, with 66% of them asking a friend, partner or parent to take over behind the wheel.

Per the automotive company, 25% of these parking helpers aren’t insured on that particular vehicle, meaning they risk the owner six points on their license and a £5,000 penalty.

Harry Waring, who works as a Cazoo motoring specialist, commented: “It’s clear that parking isn’t just a small worry for many of us – it’s a genuine source of stress, with some drivers going to great lengths to avoid tricky spaces.

“From circling for ages to find an easier spot, to walking extra miles or even risk breaking the law, ‘park-xiety’ is something most drivers can relate to.”

Nissan Juke cars parked up during the 2015 press launch.

He did, however, go on to highlight how the majority of modern cars are equipped with reverse cameras, parking assist and even self-parking technology to aid unconfident drivers.

The types of parking that cause them the greatest anxiousness are “parking while others are waiting” (47%), “parking between two cars close together” (43%), and parallel parking (40%).

In the same research, it was found that as much as 97% of Gen Z’ers will purposely park further away from their destination in search of a simpler parking spot, while one in eight of them has been in a road accident in the last month.

Gen X though, who fall within the 45 to 60 age bracket, are way more up for taking the bull by the horns, so to speak.

Just 28% claimed they asked someone else to park their car for them. Baby Boomers, which are aged 61 to 70 years old, landed on 14%.