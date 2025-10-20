Wu-Tang Clan announce UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Wu-Tang will headline arenas in 2026

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Wu-Tang Clan have announced details of a headline UK and European tour for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

Dubbed the ‘Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber’ the tour will see the legendary group headline arenas across Europe.

The tour will begin on 2 March in Amsterdam, and head to the likes of Berlin, Łódź, Vienna, Bologna, and Cologne.

Other shows include Paris, Zürich, Brussels, with two UK shows planned for London and Manchester.

Announcing the tour, founder RZA says: “As we continue adding on to the cypher, The Chamber moves from local to global.”

It follows up their North American run this year, and promises a setlist full of rare cuts, and era-defining classics.

This includes the likes of “C.R.E.A.M.”, “Wu-Tang Clain Ain’t Nuthing ta F’ Wit”, “Clan in da Front” and “Triumph” to name a few.

Ahead of Wu-Tang Clan tickets going on sale for their UK and European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know.

When do Wu-Tang Clan tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on Friday, 24 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, in the UK an O2 Priority sale takes place from 10am on Wednesday, 22 October. This can be accessed via the O2 mobile app.

While a Live Nation presale takes place from 10am on Thursday, 23 October. To access this sign in or sign up to Live Nation and then head to Wu-Tang’s artist page here and choose your preferred date.

2 March – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

3 March – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets

5 March – Łódź, Atlas Arena – tickets

6 March – Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle – tickets

8 March – Bologna, Unipol Arena

10 March – Cologne, LANXESS arena – tickets

11 March – Paris, AccorHotels Arena – tickets

12 March – Zürich, Hallenstadion – tickets

15 March – Brussels, ING ARENA – tickets

17 March – London, O2 Arena – tickets

19 March – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets