28th Oct 2025

Wet Leg announce summer 2026 UK tour dates – how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

Wet Leg announce summer 2026 UK tour dates - how to get tickets

Wet Leg announce their biggest shows to date

Wet Leg have announced details of their biggest headline shows to date as part of a summer 2026 tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The band will perform a string of outdoor shows including Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl, Leeds’ Millennium Square, and London’s Alexandra Palace Park.

It’s also been confirmed that they’ll be joined by English Teacher, who will support them at the three dates.

The band are currently on their European headline tour and are set to play a string of UK and Ireland shows next month.

They’ll begin with a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on November 13 before heading to Liverpool, Nottingham, Norwich, Portsmouth, Cardiff, Dublin and Belfast.

The ongoing tour is in support of their second LP, Moisturizer, which reached number one on the UK Albums Chart, becoming their second album to do so.

The album features singles including “CPR”, “Catch These Fists”, “Mangetout” and “Davina McCall”.

Ahead of Wet Leg tour tickets going on sale for their UK summer tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Wet Leg tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets for their newly announced summer show go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday, 31 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans can sign up via the group’s website here to access presale tickets. You’ll need to do this before 4pm on Tuesday, 28 October. You’ll then be able to access the presale from 9:30am on Wednesday, 29 October.

What are Wet Leg’s tour dates?

13 November – London, Royal Albert Hall – tickets

14 November – Bristol, Beacon – tickets

15 November – Liverpool, Mountford Hall – tickets

17 November – Nottingham, Rock City – tickets

19 November – Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA – tickets

20 November – Portsmouth, Guildhall – tickets

21 November – Cardiff, The Great Hall – tickets

23 November – Glasgow, O2 Academy – tickets

24 November – Glasgow, O2 Academy – tickets

26 November – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre – tickets

27 November – Belfast, The Telegraph Building – tickets

8 July – Manchester, Castlefield Bowl – tickets

9 July – Leeds, Millennium Square – tickets

10 July – London, Alexandra Palace Park – tickets

