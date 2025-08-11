Wet Leg announce more dates on their 2025 UK tour – how to get tickets

Wet Leg add more dates to their UK tour
Wet Leg have announced extra dates on their UK tour due to demand – and this is how to get tickets.
The group are headlining shows across North America, the UK and Europe in support of their recently released album, moisturiser.
They’ve now added a new show at Bristol Beacon on 14 November as part of the run.
This follows up previously announced dates in the likes of Liverpool, Portsmouth, Nottingham, Norwich, and Cardiff.
They’re also headlining two nights at Glasgow’s O2 Academy, with a second night added due to demand for tickets.
Plus they’ll perform their biggest show to date at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 13 November.
It’s in support of their second LP, which reached number one on the UK Albums Chart, becoming their second album to do so.
The album features singles including “CPR”, “Catch These Fists” and “Davina McCall”.
You can check out Wet Leg’s full tour schedule and how to get tickets below.
How do I get tickets?
Tickets for their newly announced shows go on sale at 10am on Friday, 15 August via:
If you’re after tickets for their other shows on the UK tour then there’s ‘limited availability’ across the run via Ticketmaster.
For tickets to their shows across Europe then you can check out the full tour schedule below.
What are Wet Leg’s tour dates?
27 October – Paris, L’Olympia – tickets
28 October – Lyon, Le Transbordeur – tickets
30 October – Paris, L’Olympia – tickets
2 November – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique – tickets
3 November – Amsterdam, Paradiso – tickets
4 November – Utrecht, Tivolivredenburg – tickets
6 November – Lausanne, Les Docks – tickets
7 November – Munich, Neue Theaterfabrik – tickets
9 November – Berlin, Columbiahalle – tickets
10 November – Hamburg, Docks – tickets
11 November – Luxembourg, Rockhal Club – tickets
13 November – London, Royal Albert Hall – tickets
14 November – Bristol, Beacon – tickets
15 November – Liverpool, Mountford Hall – tickets
17 November – Nottingham, Rock City – tickets
19 November – Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA – tickets
20 November – Portsmouth, Guildhall – tickets
21 November – Cardiff, The Great Hall – tickets
23 November – Glasgow, O2 Academy – tickets
24 November – Glasgow, O2 Academy – tickets
26 November – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre – tickets
27 November – Belfast, The Telegraph Building – tickets