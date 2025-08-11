Wet Leg announce more dates on their 2025 UK tour – how to get tickets

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Wet Leg have announced extra dates on their UK tour due to demand – and this is how to get tickets.

The group are headlining shows across North America, the UK and Europe in support of their recently released album, moisturiser.

They’ve now added a new show at Bristol Beacon on 14 November as part of the run.

This follows up previously announced dates in the likes of Liverpool, Portsmouth, Nottingham, Norwich, and Cardiff.

They’re also headlining two nights at Glasgow’s O2 Academy, with a second night added due to demand for tickets.

Plus they’ll perform their biggest show to date at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 13 November.

It’s in support of their second LP, which reached number one on the UK Albums Chart, becoming their second album to do so.

The album features singles including “CPR”, “Catch These Fists” and “Davina McCall”.

You can check out Wet Leg’s full tour schedule and how to get tickets below.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for their newly announced shows go on sale at 10am on Friday, 15 August via:

If you’re after tickets for their other shows on the UK tour then there’s ‘limited availability’ across the run via Ticketmaster.

For tickets to their shows across Europe then you can check out the full tour schedule below.

27 October – Paris, L’Olympia – tickets

28 October – Lyon, Le Transbordeur – tickets

30 October – Paris, L’Olympia – tickets

2 November – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique – tickets

3 November – Amsterdam, Paradiso – tickets

4 November – Utrecht, Tivolivredenburg – tickets

6 November – Lausanne, Les Docks – tickets

7 November – Munich, Neue Theaterfabrik – tickets

9 November – Berlin, Columbiahalle – tickets

10 November – Hamburg, Docks – tickets

11 November – Luxembourg, Rockhal Club – tickets

13 November – London, Royal Albert Hall – tickets

14 November – Bristol, Beacon – tickets

15 November – Liverpool, Mountford Hall – tickets

17 November – Nottingham, Rock City – tickets

19 November – Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA – tickets

20 November – Portsmouth, Guildhall – tickets

21 November – Cardiff, The Great Hall – tickets

23 November – Glasgow, O2 Academy – tickets

24 November – Glasgow, O2 Academy – tickets

26 November – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre – tickets

27 November – Belfast, The Telegraph Building – tickets