Wembley Stadium investigating claims ‘hundreds of ticketless fans’ snuck into Oasis gig

People allegedly paid £350 to be ‘smuggled in’

The Oasis ‘Live 25’ reunion tour has been the biggest musical event of the summer in the UK, as hundreds of thousands of fans have flocked to packed out arenas across the country to relive all of the rock band’s greatest hits.

Shows in Cardiff, Manchester, and London so far have given fans the first opportunity to see Oasis since the band split up in 2009.

Tickets to those gigs have become a very hot commodity however.

Fans were furious last year as Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model saw costs surge and tickets sell out in just minutes.

As a result, a fair proportion of the band’s audience didn’t manage to secure tickets and have been left to watch on from the sidelines as thousands of others have enjoyed the shows.

It has been alleged though, that a select few Oasis fans decided to take matters into their one hands, to gain access to the five Wembley nights — all without a ticket.

According to a report in The Sun, as many as 200 people paid around £350 people to be smuggled into the iconic arena through a disabled entrance.

The report says that multiple people would use copies of the same ticket to pass through security.

One of those who snuck in, spoke to The Sun about their experience.

They said: “We were given our tickets, which were all the same, and a woman drew a shape on our hands.

“We were told to go to the disabled door at entrance M, even though our tickets said entrance F.

“We showed our stamped hands to the person on the door, they scanned the tickets, even though we all had the same one, and let us in.

“Another member of staff then handed us a golden circle wristband and that was it. There were zero security searches. We just walked straight in.”

They would then be handed wristbands, giving them VIP access to the front standing area near the stage.

Following the initial report in The Sun, Sky News are saying that six people were arrested for suspected unauthorised entry across the five shows and 24 were ejected on the same grounds.

Wembley Stadium have responded to the claims and put out a statement.

It reads: “Entering Wembley Stadium without a ticket is a serious offence and we are investigating these allegations.

“If they are substantiated, we will refer our evidence to the police.”