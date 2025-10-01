Search icon

01st Oct 2025

Twice announce UK, Europe and US arena tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

Twice will tour across 2026

Twice have announced details of the This Is For World Tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The K-pop stars will headline arena shows across North America, the UK and Europe in 2026.

It’ll begin on 9 January in Vancouver and head to the likes of Seattle, Inglewood, Dallas, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Orlando, Boston, Chicago and Austin to name a few.

The European leg of the tour will see them stop off in Lisbon, Barcelona, Berlin, Cologne, Amsterdam, and finish up in London on 3 June.

It’ll be in support of their album, This Is For, which features the title track as well as “Mars” and “Battitude”, while the deluxe edition includes hit single “Takedown”.

Fans can also expect to hear popular tracks including “Fancy”, “The Feels”, and “I Can’t Stop Me” during the set.

Ahead of Twice tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Twice tour tickets go on sale?

Fans in the UK and Europe can get their hands on Twice tickets from 10am local time on Thursday, 9 October via:

Fans in North America can purchase tickets from 3pm local time on Thursday, 9 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

For the US dates fans can sign up for a presale via Ticketmaster here before 7pm ET on Monday, 6 October.

The presale will then take place from 11am local time on Thursday, 9 October and you’ll be sent a unique link to access it.

What are the tour dates?

9 January – Vancouver, Rogers Arena – tickets

13 January – Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena – tickets

17 January – Oakland, Climate Pledge Arena – tickets

22 January – Inglewood, Kia Forum – tickets

24 January – Inglewood, Kia Forum – tickets

28 January – Phoenix, PHX Arena – tickets

31 January – Dallas, American Airlines Center – tickets

13 February – Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena – tickets

18 February – Elmont, UBS Arena – tickets

20 February – Elmont, UBS Arena – tickets

24 February – Philadelphia, Xfinity Mobile Arena – tickets

27 February – Atlanta, State Farm Arena – tickets

3 March – Montreal, Bell Centre – tickets

6 March – Hamilton, TD Coliseum – tickets

27 March – Orlando, Kia Center – tickets

31 March – Charlotte, Spectrum Center – tickets

3 April – Boston, TD Garden – tickets

6 April – Chicago, United Center – tickets

10 April – Detroit, Little Caesars Arena – tickets

12 April – Saint Paul, Grand Casino Arena – tickets

14 April – Denver, Ball Arena – tickets

17 April – Austin, Moody Center – tickets

9 May – Lisbon, MEO Arena

12 May – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi – tickets

16 May – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets

23 May – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets

26 May – Cologne, Lanxess Arena – tickets

30 May – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

3 June – London, O2 Arena – tickets

