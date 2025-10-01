Twice announce UK, Europe and US arena tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Twice will tour across 2026
Twice have announced details of the This Is For World Tour – and this is how to get tickets.
The K-pop stars will headline arena shows across North America, the UK and Europe in 2026.
It’ll begin on 9 January in Vancouver and head to the likes of Seattle, Inglewood, Dallas, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Orlando, Boston, Chicago and Austin to name a few.
The European leg of the tour will see them stop off in Lisbon, Barcelona, Berlin, Cologne, Amsterdam, and finish up in London on 3 June.
It’ll be in support of their album, This Is For, which features the title track as well as “Mars” and “Battitude”, while the deluxe edition includes hit single “Takedown”.
Fans can also expect to hear popular tracks including “Fancy”, “The Feels”, and “I Can’t Stop Me” during the set.
Ahead of Twice tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.
When do Twice tour tickets go on sale?
Fans in the UK and Europe can get their hands on Twice tickets from 10am local time on Thursday, 9 October via:
- Ticketmaster UK
- Ticketmaster Spain
- Ticketmaster France
- Ticketmaster Germany
- Ticketmaster Netherlands
Fans in North America can purchase tickets from 3pm local time on Thursday, 9 October via:
Can I get presale tickets?
For the US dates fans can sign up for a presale via Ticketmaster here before 7pm ET on Monday, 6 October.
The presale will then take place from 11am local time on Thursday, 9 October and you’ll be sent a unique link to access it.
What are the tour dates?
9 January – Vancouver, Rogers Arena – tickets
13 January – Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena – tickets
17 January – Oakland, Climate Pledge Arena – tickets
22 January – Inglewood, Kia Forum – tickets
24 January – Inglewood, Kia Forum – tickets
28 January – Phoenix, PHX Arena – tickets
31 January – Dallas, American Airlines Center – tickets
13 February – Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena – tickets
18 February – Elmont, UBS Arena – tickets
20 February – Elmont, UBS Arena – tickets
24 February – Philadelphia, Xfinity Mobile Arena – tickets
27 February – Atlanta, State Farm Arena – tickets
3 March – Montreal, Bell Centre – tickets
6 March – Hamilton, TD Coliseum – tickets
27 March – Orlando, Kia Center – tickets
31 March – Charlotte, Spectrum Center – tickets
3 April – Boston, TD Garden – tickets
6 April – Chicago, United Center – tickets
10 April – Detroit, Little Caesars Arena – tickets
12 April – Saint Paul, Grand Casino Arena – tickets
14 April – Denver, Ball Arena – tickets
17 April – Austin, Moody Center – tickets
9 May – Lisbon, MEO Arena
12 May – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi – tickets
16 May – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets
23 May – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets
26 May – Cologne, Lanxess Arena – tickets
30 May – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets
3 June – London, O2 Arena – tickets