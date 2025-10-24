Search icon

Music

24th Oct 2025

Tom Grennan announces UK tour dates for summer 2026 – how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

Tom Grennan announces UK tour dates for summer 2026 - how to get tickets

Tom Grennan announces UK summer tour

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Tom Grennan has announced details of a headline UK tour for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will perform a string of outdoor summer shows in support of his album, Everywhere I Went, Led Me to Where I Didn’t Want to Be.

The run will begin on 14 June at Dreamland Margate and head to the likes of Lincoln Castle, York Racecourse and Halifax’s Piece Hall.

Plus he’ll also perform as part of the 2026 Isle of Wight Festival lineup, and a show at Cork’s Live at the Marquee event.

It follows up his recent headline arena tour which included shows in the likes of Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Dublin and Glasgow.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from his recently released fourth album, “Higher”, “Boys Don’t Cry”, “Full Attention”, and “I Won’t Miss a Thing”.

This alongside some of his biggest hits including “Little Bit of Love”, “Remind Me”, and “Found What I’ve Been Looking For” as well as his Calvin Harris collaboration “By Your Side”.

Ahead of Tom Grennan tour tickets going on sale for his 2026 UK tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Tom Grennan tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on Friday, 31 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, an O2 Priority sale takes place from 10am on Wednesday, 29 October. This is available to O2 and Virgin Media customers and can be accessed by signing up or signing in via the O2 mobile app.

A Ticketmaster presale then takes place from 10am on Thursday, 30 October for account holders. You’ll receive an email from Ticketmaster featuring presale links to access tickets early.

What are Tom Grennan’s tour dates?

14 June – Margate, Dreamland Margate – tickets

20 June – Merseyside, Haydock Park Race Course – tickets

21 June – Lincoln, Lincoln Castle – tickets

4 July – Bedford, Bedford Summer Sessions – tickets

5 July – Llangollen, Llangollen Pavilion – tickets

25 July – York, York Racecourse – tickets

26 July – Halifax, Piece Hall – tickets

Topics:

Affiliate,Tickets,Tom Grennan

RELATED ARTICLES

Dog owners praise ‘amazing’ device that keeps pets calm during fireworks

Affiliate

Dog owners praise ‘amazing’ device that keeps pets calm during fireworks

By Jonny Yates

Shoppers praise compact plug-in heater that ‘heats up the room for pennies’

Affiliate

Shoppers praise compact plug-in heater that ‘heats up the room for pennies’

By Jonny Yates

Bon Jovi announce UK stadium tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Bon Jovi announce UK stadium tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

5 Seconds Of Summer announce UK and European tour dates – how to get tickets

5 Seconds Of Summer

5 Seconds Of Summer announce UK and European tour dates – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Westlife announce UK arena shows as part of their 25th anniversary tour

Affiliate

Westlife announce UK arena shows as part of their 25th anniversary tour

By Jonny Yates

Brandi Carlile announces 2026 UK and European tour dates – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Brandi Carlile announces 2026 UK and European tour dates – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Conan Gray ticket prices revealed for his 2026 UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Conan Gray ticket prices revealed for his 2026 UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Conan Gray announces UK and European tour for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Conan Gray announces UK and European tour for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Luke Combs announces extra London and Edinburgh shows on his tour – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Luke Combs announces extra London and Edinburgh shows on his tour – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Covid jab sparks immune response to fight cancer, study finds

Cancer

Covid jab sparks immune response to fight cancer, study finds

By Sammi Minion

QUIZ: Premier League relegation heroes

Football

QUIZ: Premier League relegation heroes

By Sammi Minion

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

american pie

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

By JOE

Huge building collapses in Manchester city centre

Huge building collapses in Manchester city centre

By Joseph Loftus

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

By Erin McLaughlin

Quinta Brunson calls out Friends for having no Black characters

Friends

Quinta Brunson calls out Friends for having no Black characters

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

airport

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

By JOE

Gordon Ramsay says he makes his kids fly economy while he’s in first class, to keep them ‘grounded’

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay says he makes his kids fly economy while he’s in first class, to keep them ‘grounded’

By JOE

Stephen Fry explains why he rarely appears in public with husband Elliot Spencer

Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry explains why he rarely appears in public with husband Elliot Spencer

By JOE

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

By JOE

Neal McDonough refuses to kiss anyone in films or series as ‘his lips are meant for one woman’

Celebrities

Neal McDonough refuses to kiss anyone in films or series as ‘his lips are meant for one woman’

By JOE

The Moon is drifting away from Earth and it’s making our days longer

moon

The Moon is drifting away from Earth and it’s making our days longer

By JOE

Load more stories