Tom Grennan announces UK tour dates for summer 2026 – how to get tickets

Tom Grennan announces UK summer tour

Tom Grennan has announced details of a headline UK tour for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will perform a string of outdoor summer shows in support of his album, Everywhere I Went, Led Me to Where I Didn’t Want to Be.

The run will begin on 14 June at Dreamland Margate and head to the likes of Lincoln Castle, York Racecourse and Halifax’s Piece Hall.

Plus he’ll also perform as part of the 2026 Isle of Wight Festival lineup, and a show at Cork’s Live at the Marquee event.

It follows up his recent headline arena tour which included shows in the likes of Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Dublin and Glasgow.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from his recently released fourth album, “Higher”, “Boys Don’t Cry”, “Full Attention”, and “I Won’t Miss a Thing”.

This alongside some of his biggest hits including “Little Bit of Love”, “Remind Me”, and “Found What I’ve Been Looking For” as well as his Calvin Harris collaboration “By Your Side”.

Ahead of Tom Grennan tour tickets going on sale for his 2026 UK tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Tom Grennan tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on Friday, 31 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, an O2 Priority sale takes place from 10am on Wednesday, 29 October. This is available to O2 and Virgin Media customers and can be accessed by signing up or signing in via the O2 mobile app.

A Ticketmaster presale then takes place from 10am on Thursday, 30 October for account holders. You’ll receive an email from Ticketmaster featuring presale links to access tickets early.

14 June – Margate, Dreamland Margate – tickets

20 June – Merseyside, Haydock Park Race Course – tickets

21 June – Lincoln, Lincoln Castle – tickets

4 July – Bedford, Bedford Summer Sessions – tickets

5 July – Llangollen, Llangollen Pavilion – tickets

25 July – York, York Racecourse – tickets

26 July – Halifax, Piece Hall – tickets