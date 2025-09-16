Thundercat announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

He’ll tour Europe in spring 2026

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Thundercat has announced details of a headline UK and European tour for 2026.

The artist tour across Europe across March, performing new music alongside his back catalogue.

The run will begin on 5 March in Milan, and head to the likes of Vienna, Warsaw, Berlin, Prague, and Cologne.

Other stops include Utrecht, Paris, Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Brussels ahead of a UK leg.

This will see the Grammy-winner headline O2 Brixton Academy, as well as shows in Manchester, Gateshead, Bristol, and Edinburgh.

The run will finish up with two nights at Dublin’s Vicar Street on 3-4 April.

Alongside the tour dates, Thundercat has shared his first original music in two years, dropping a pair of new tracks, “I Wish I Didn’t Waste Your Time” and “Children Of The Baked Potato” featuring Remi Wolf.

His most recent album was 2020’s It Is What It Is, and he’s featured on tracks by the likes of Kaytranada, Justice, Silk Sonic, and Kehlani.

The new dates will follow his previously scheduled North American tour this year, which includes slots at III Points festival in Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles.

Ahead of Thundercat tickets going on sale for his UK and European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Thundercat tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday, 19 September via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans in the UK can get access to an O2 Priority sale from 10am on Wednesday, 17 September. This can be accessed by O2 and Virgin Media customers via the O2 mobile app.

For other presales taking place across the week, you can check your local listing below.

5 March – Milan, Alcatraz

6 March – Vienna, Gasometers

8 March – Warsaw, Progresja

9 March – Berlin, Huxleys Neue Welt

10 March – Prague, Roxy – tickets

13 March – Cologne, Live Music Hall

14 March – Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg

15 March – Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg

18 March – Paris, Salle Pleyel

19 March – Frankfurt, Batschkapp

20 March – Hamburg, Grobe Freiheit 36

23 March – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

25 March – London, O2 Brixton Academy – tickets

27 March – Manchester, Aviva Studios – tickets

28 March – Gateshead, Glasshouse – tickets

30 March – Bristol, Beacon – tickets

31 March – Bristol, Beacon – tickets

1 April – Edinburgh, Usher Hall – tickets

3 April – Dublin, Vicar Street

4 April – Dublin, Vicar Street