Search icon

Music

16th Sep 2025

Thundercat announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

Thundercat announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 - how to get tickets

He’ll tour Europe in spring 2026

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Thundercat has announced details of a headline UK and European tour for 2026.

The artist tour across Europe across March, performing new music alongside his back catalogue.

The run will begin on 5 March in Milan, and head to the likes of Vienna, Warsaw, Berlin, Prague, and Cologne.

Other stops include Utrecht, Paris, Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Brussels ahead of a UK leg.

This will see the Grammy-winner headline O2 Brixton Academy, as well as shows in Manchester, Gateshead, Bristol, and Edinburgh.

The run will finish up with two nights at Dublin’s Vicar Street on 3-4 April.

Alongside the tour dates, Thundercat has shared his first original music in two years, dropping a pair of new tracks, “I Wish I Didn’t Waste Your Time” and “Children Of The Baked Potato” featuring Remi Wolf.

His most recent album was 2020’s It Is What It Is, and he’s featured on tracks by the likes of Kaytranada, Justice, Silk Sonic, and Kehlani.

The new dates will follow his previously scheduled North American tour this year, which includes slots at III Points festival in Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles.

Ahead of Thundercat tickets going on sale for his UK and European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Thundercat tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday, 19 September via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans in the UK can get access to an O2 Priority sale from 10am on Wednesday, 17 September. This can be accessed by O2 and Virgin Media customers via the O2 mobile app.

For other presales taking place across the week, you can check your local listing below.

What are the tour dates?

5 March – Milan, Alcatraz

6 March – Vienna, Gasometers

8 March – Warsaw, Progresja

9 March – Berlin, Huxleys Neue Welt

10 March – Prague, Roxy – tickets

13 March – Cologne, Live Music Hall

14 March – Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg

15 March – Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg

18 March – Paris, Salle Pleyel

19 March – Frankfurt, Batschkapp

20 March – Hamburg, Grobe Freiheit 36

23 March – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

25 March – London, O2 Brixton Academy – tickets

27 March – Manchester, Aviva Studios – tickets

28 March – Gateshead, Glasshouse – tickets

30 March – Bristol, Beacon – tickets

31 March – Bristol, Beacon – tickets

1 April – Edinburgh, Usher Hall – tickets

3 April – Dublin, Vicar Street

4 April – Dublin, Vicar Street

Topics:

Affiliate,Music,Thundercat,Tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

Best-selling air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ drops to lowest ever price

Affiliate

Best-selling air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ drops to lowest ever price

By Jonny Yates

Cardi B announces headline tour dates for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Cardi B announces headline tour dates for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Warnings issued as UK’s ‘most dangerous spider’ invades homes this month

Affiliate

Warnings issued as UK’s ‘most dangerous spider’ invades homes this month

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Lewis Capaldi ticket prices confirmed for his BST Hyde Park show

Affiliate

Lewis Capaldi ticket prices confirmed for his BST Hyde Park show

By Jonny Yates

Lewis Capaldi announces UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Lewis Capaldi announces UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Gorillaz ticket prices revealed for their UK and Ireland tour dates

Affiliate

Gorillaz ticket prices revealed for their UK and Ireland tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Garth Brooks ticket prices revealed for his BST Hyde Park show

Affiliate

Garth Brooks ticket prices revealed for his BST Hyde Park show

By Jonny Yates

BST Hyde Park announce Garth Brooks as first headliner for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

BST Hyde Park announce Garth Brooks as first headliner for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Gorillaz announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Gorillaz announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

The Champions League return: Follow all the action in our live hub

The Champions League return: Follow all the action in our live hub

By JOE

UK faces ‘fight of our times’ after far-right protest, Keir Starmer says

Elon Musk

UK faces ‘fight of our times’ after far-right protest, Keir Starmer says

By Nina McLaughlin

The FootballJOE Quiz #44: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #44: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

Michael Carrick is back in the game three months after leaving Middlesbrough

Football

Michael Carrick is back in the game three months after leaving Middlesbrough

By Sammi Minion

Doctor reveals how many times a day you should be having a wee

bathroom

Doctor reveals how many times a day you should be having a wee

By JOE

Ranvir Singh told to quit Good Morning Britain after comments on far-right march

Good Morning Britain

Ranvir Singh told to quit Good Morning Britain after comments on far-right march

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Sky Bet Champions League Offer: Get a £10 Free Bet for every Liverpool Shot on Target against Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Sky Bet Champions League Offer: Get a £10 Free Bet for every Liverpool Shot on Target against Atletico Madrid

By JOE

Huge photo of Trump and Epstein unveiled outside Windsor Castle

Donald Trump

Huge photo of Trump and Epstein unveiled outside Windsor Castle

By JOE

Premier League club launch £50m lawsuit against own league rivals

Football

Premier League club launch £50m lawsuit against own league rivals

By Sammi Minion

Thousands to protest against Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

Donald Trump

Thousands to protest against Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

By Nina McLaughlin

Hollywood legend Robert Redford dies aged 89

News

Hollywood legend Robert Redford dies aged 89

By Sammi Minion

Experts reveal reason why Man City’s 115 charges case is taking so long

115 charges

Experts reveal reason why Man City’s 115 charges case is taking so long

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories