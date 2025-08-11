This is how to still get Gorillaz tickets for their London shows.

Gorillaz to headline London residency this month

Gorillaz are headlining their much-anticipated London shows this month – and this is how to still get tickets.

The group will perform four live shows at the Copper Box Arena, which will see them perform some of their iconic albums in full.

The Damon Albarn-led band will take to the stage between 29 August and 3 September to revisit their early discography.

The first show on 29 August will see them perform their self-titled debut in full, followed up by a show on 30 August which will celebrate Demon Days.

They’ll then play Plastic Beach live in full on 2 September, and finish up the residency with a ‘mystery show’ on 3 September.

The run was announced earlier this year, with tickets snapped up by fans, and all four shows officially selling out.

Ahead of them taking place this August and September, you can find out how to still Gorillaz tickets for London below.

How can I still get Gorillaz tickets for their London shows?

Tickets were released by Ticketmaster earlier this year, but sold out quickly.

Fans who can no longer attend can list their tickets via Ticketmaster’s fan-to-fan resale platform. They’ll be listed at face value or less, with more expected to be added as the shows approach, so keep an eye out on the website.

There are other resale platforms that currently have availability for all shows. This includes Viagogo, Stubhub and Vivid Seats.

At the time of writing the best availability is through Viagogo, with the cheapest price at £118 for the show on 3 September. The cheapest tickets for all shows are general admission standing.

You can shop all of them on Viagogo here.

What about Twickets?

You can also get resale tickets from Twickets. The platform allows fans who can no longer attend shows to list their tickets at face value or less.

However they’re snapped up quickly, but you can set up and alert to your phone and email for ‘Gorillaz tickets’, so you’ll be notified once tickets are listed.

To do this just sign up or sign in via Twickets here and head to your account to set up and alert.

29 August – Copper Box Arena, London: Gorillaz Live

30 August – Copper Box Arena, London: Demon Days Live

2 September – Copper Box Arena, London: Plastic Beach Live

3 September – Copper Box Arena, London: Mystery Show