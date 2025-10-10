The Weeknd announces extra shows on his 2026 tour including a Manchester date

The Weeknd extends his tour

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The Weeknd has announced extra dates on his upcoming 2026 stadium tour.

The singer’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour will stop off across Europe next summer, with more shows added due to demand.

He’ll now headline Manchester’s Etihad Stadium on 11 June, marking his only UK date outside of London.

He’s also confirmed a fourth night at Stade de France in Paris for 8 July, and new shows in Lille, Copenhagen and Munich.

The news follows up his previously announced shows, including five nights at London’s Wembley Stadium, which will take place in August.

Other shows set to take place next summer include Dublin, Madrid, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Milan, Nice and Amsterdam.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from the tour’s accompanying albums, After Hours, Dawn FM, and Hurry Up Tomorrow as well as hits “Can’t Feel My Face” and “Starboy”.

Ahead of The Weeknd tickets going on sale for his newly added UK and European dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do The Weeknd tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets for the new dates from 12pm local time on Friday, 17 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans can sign up via the singer’s website here via email. You’ll then be sent a unique link to access tickets early from 12pm local time on Tuesday, 14 October.

The Weeknd’s tour will stop off in the following cities, with the newly added dates in bold:

11 June – Manchester, Etihad Stadium – tickets

19 June – Copenhagen, Parken – tickets

25 June – Munich, Allianz Arena – tickets

3 July – Lille, Stade Pierre Mauroy – tickets

8 July – Paris, Stade de France – tickets

10-12 July – Paris, Stade de France – tickets

16-18 July – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA – tickets

21-22 July – Nice, Allianz Riviera – tickets

24-26 July – Milan, San Siro Stadium – tickets

30-31 July – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park – tickets

1 August – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park – tickets

4-5 August – Warsaw, PGE Narodowy – tickets

8-10 August – Stockholm, Strawberry Arena – tickets

14-16 August – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets

18-19 August – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets

22 August – Dublin, Croke Park – tickets

28-30 August – Madrid, Riyadh Air Metropolitano – tickets