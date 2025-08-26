The Vaccines announce UK tour to celebrate 15th anniversary of their debut album.

The Vaccines will celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut album

The Vaccines have announced a UK tour to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut album

The group will headline shows next March to perform What Did You Expect from The Vaccines? in full.

They’ll kick off the run in Newcastle on 3 March, and head to Edinburgh, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Nottingham, Bristol, and finish up in London on 13 March.

First released in March 2011, the album entered the UK Albums Chart at number four and spawned six singles.

This includes “Wreckin’ Bar (Ra Ra Ra)”, “Post Break-Up Sex”, “If You Wanna”, “All In White”, “Nørgaard” and “Wetsuit”.

The 2026 tour promises that they’ll perform the album in its entirety as well as other hits from their discography over the past 15 years.

Ahead of The Vaccines tickets going on sale for their UK tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do The Vaccines tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale from 9am on Friday, 29 August via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, an O2 Priority sale takes place from 9am on Wednesday, 27 August. This can be accessed by O2 and Virgin Media customers via the O2 mobile app. To get presale tickets just sign into your account or sign up via the app.

3 March – Newcastle, O2 City Hall – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

4 March – Edinburgh, Usher Hall – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

6 March – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

7 March – Birmingham, O2 Academy – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

9 March – Leeds, O2 Academy – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

10 March – Nottingham, Rock City – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

11 March – Bristol, The Prospect Building – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

13 March – London, O2 Brixton Academy – Ticketmaster / See Tickets