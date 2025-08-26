Search icon

Music

26th Aug 2025

The Vaccines announce UK tour to celebrate 15th anniversary of their debut album

Jonny Yates

The Vaccines announce UK tour to celebrate 15th anniversary of their debut album.

The Vaccines will celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut album

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The Vaccines have announced a UK tour to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut album

The group will headline shows next March to perform What Did You Expect from The Vaccines? in full.

They’ll kick off the run in Newcastle on 3 March, and head to Edinburgh, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Nottingham, Bristol, and finish up in London on 13 March.

First released in March 2011, the album entered the UK Albums Chart at number four and spawned six singles.

This includes “Wreckin’ Bar (Ra Ra Ra)”, “Post Break-Up Sex”, “If You Wanna”, “All In White”, “Nørgaard” and “Wetsuit”.

The 2026 tour promises that they’ll perform the album in its entirety as well as other hits from their discography over the past 15 years.

Ahead of The Vaccines tickets going on sale for their UK tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do The Vaccines tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale from 9am on Friday, 29 August via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, an O2 Priority sale takes place from 9am on Wednesday, 27 August. This can be accessed by O2 and Virgin Media customers via the O2 mobile app. To get presale tickets just sign into your account or sign up via the app.

What are the tour dates?

3 March – Newcastle, O2 City Hall – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

4 March – Edinburgh, Usher Hall – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

6 March – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

7 March – Birmingham, O2 Academy – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

9 March – Leeds, O2 Academy – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

10 March – Nottingham, Rock City – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

11 March – Bristol, The Prospect Building – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

13 March – London, O2 Brixton Academy – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

Topics:

Affiliate,Music,The Vaccines,Tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

All you need to know about Olivia Dean presale tickets for her UK tour

Affiliate

All you need to know about Olivia Dean presale tickets for her UK tour

By Jonny Yates

CMAT announces more UK and Ireland dates on her ‘Euro-Country Tour’

Affiliate

CMAT announces more UK and Ireland dates on her ‘Euro-Country Tour’

By Jonny Yates

Royel Otis announce headline UK tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Royel Otis announce headline UK tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Olivia Dean ticket prices confirmed for her UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Olivia Dean ticket prices confirmed for her UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

British band Enter Shikari call out Gaza ‘war crime’ in powerful speech during Reading set

Gaza

British band Enter Shikari call out Gaza ‘war crime’ in powerful speech during Reading set

By Charlie Herbert

Leeds Festival fans demand refunds after headliner ends set 30 minutes early

Leeds

Leeds Festival fans demand refunds after headliner ends set 30 minutes early

By JOE

Maximo Park announce 20th anniversary UK tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Maximo Park announce 20th anniversary UK tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

All you need to know about Alter Bridge’s Blackbird Festival presale tickets, prices and more

Affiliate

All you need to know about Alter Bridge’s Blackbird Festival presale tickets, prices and more

By Jonny Yates

Bad Omens announce UK and European tour dates for 2025 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Bad Omens announce UK and European tour dates for 2025 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement

By Kat O'Connor

Covid cases climb to highest level this year

Covid

Covid cases climb to highest level this year

By Ava Keady

Lily Phillips’ parents say they would ‘do anything’ for her to stop doing extreme OnlyFans stunts

lily phillips

Lily Phillips’ parents say they would ‘do anything’ for her to stop doing extreme OnlyFans stunts

By Nina McLaughlin

Children as young as four being sent home from school for ‘racist’ behaviour

Covid

Children as young as four being sent home from school for ‘racist’ behaviour

By JOE

Why have thousands of St George’s flags gone up across the UK?

England

Why have thousands of St George’s flags gone up across the UK?

By Sammi Minion

Reform want to pay to the Taliban to take back illegal migrants

Migration

Reform want to pay to the Taliban to take back illegal migrants

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Palestinian journalist reports on Israeli attack that killed his own relatives

Israel

Palestinian journalist reports on Israeli attack that killed his own relatives

By Ava Keady

Ex-Love Island star Troy Frith has been jailed

Ex-Love Island star Troy Frith has been jailed

By Joseph Loftus

Snoop Dogg says he’s ‘scared’ to watch kids movies due to LGBTQ+ representation

LGBTQI

Snoop Dogg says he’s ‘scared’ to watch kids movies due to LGBTQ+ representation

By Her.ie

Donald Trump makes up title that he claims Europeans call him

Donald Trump

Donald Trump makes up title that he claims Europeans call him

By Charlie Herbert

‘Sex offender’ executes two police officers before taking own family hostage

sensitive

‘Sex offender’ executes two police officers before taking own family hostage

By Joseph Loftus

QUIZ: It’s his job! Name these players Roy Keane is crunching throughout his career

Football

QUIZ: It’s his job! Name these players Roy Keane is crunching throughout his career

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories