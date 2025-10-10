The Streets announce headline UK tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The Streets have announced details of a headline UK tour for summer 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

They’ll perform their iconic album A Grand Don’t Come For Free in full for the first time during the shows.

It’ll kick off on 26 June in Margate, and head to Bristol, Manchester, London, Ludlow, Leeds, Essex and Norwich.

The group’s second studio album was released in May 2004 and reached number one on the UK Albums Chart.

It featured hit singles including “Dry Your Eyes”, “Fit But You Know It” and “Blinded By The Lights”

Announcing the tour, Mike Skinner said: “A Grand Don’t Come For Free was a moment in time – for me, and for everyone who grew up with it. I wrote it as a story from beginning to end, even studying screenwriting to shape it and without the faintest idea how people would react.

“We’ve been looking for something bold to do with the live show, and we landed here: some tracks have never been played live, others haven’t surfaced in years.

“It’s a new challenge to bring the whole journey to life on stage, but I have an incredible band and we always give everything every night. So I’m certain we’ll make finding out what happened to that thousand quid a party every night.”

Ahead of The Streets tickets going on sale for their UK tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do The Streets tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on Friday, 17 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans can sign up for a presale via Gigs and Tours here. This will take place from 10am on Tuesday, 14 October and you’ll receive an email with a presale link.

An O2 Priority sale takes place for select dates from 10am on Wednesday, 15 October. This can be accessed by O2 and Virgin Media customers via the O2 mobile app.

For other presales taking place across the week, you can check your local listing below for more details.

26 June – Margate, Dreamland – tickets

27 June – Bristol, Bristol Sounds – tickets

11 July – Manchester, Castlefield Bowl – tickets

18 July – London, Alexandra Palace Park – tickets

23 July – Ludlow, Ludlow Castle – tickets

24 July – Leeds, Kirkstall Abbey – tickets

7 August – Essex, Audley End Estate – tickets

21 August – Norwich, Rock n Roll Circus – tickets