01st Oct 2025

The Cure announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

The Cure announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 - how to get tickets

The Cure announce headline shows for UK and Ireland

The Cure have announced details of a headline UK and Ireland tour for summer 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

The group have confirmed a string of outdoor shows, which will take place alongside their festival sets.

They’ll perform at Belfast’s Ormeau Park on 28 June, as well as Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park, Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Showgrounds, and Dublin’s Marlay Park.

They’ve also been announced as headliners for the likes of Isle of Wight Festival, Open’er, Rock En Seine, and Primavera Sound next summer.

They’ll headline Isle of Wight Festival alongside Lewis Capaldi and Calvin Harris in June.

While the band shared their latest album last year, it looks likely that they will have another record coming out in time for the 2026 live performances too.

Around the time Songs Of A Lost World was released, Smith said that the band had another LP that’s “virtually finished”, as well as a third new record in the works.

Ahead of The Cure tickets going on sale for their UK and Ireland tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do The Cure tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on The Cure tickets from 9am on Friday, 3 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, an artist presale is currently taking place for fans who signed up via the group’s website. You’ll be sent a unique code/link to access tickets early.

There are also local venue presales taking place for each event. To find out more about these just choose your preferred date below.

What are the tour dates?

21 June – Isle of Wight Festival – tickets

28 June – Belfast, Ormeau Park – tickets

21 August – Manchester, Wythenshawe Park – tickets

23 August – Edinburgh, Royal Highland Showgrounds – tickets

26 June – Dublin, Marlay Park – tickets

Topics:

Music,The Cure,Tickets

