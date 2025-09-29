Teddy Swims announces UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2026

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Teddy Swims has announced details of a huge UK and Ireland tour for summer 2026.

The singer will perform a string of outdoor shows and festival sets, with tickets going on sale soon.

He’ll perform at Isle of Wight Festival on 20 June alongside the likes of Lewis Capaldi and The Cure.

The tour will then head to Ireland for shows in Belfast and Dublin on 22 and 23 June.

It’ll continue with Swims headlining shows in Exeter, Cardiff, Glasgow, Lancashire for Lytham Festival and Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre into June and July.

The tour will be in support of his 2025 album, I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2), which features singles “Are You Even Real”, “Bad Dreams”, and “Guilty”.

Fans can also expect to hear tracks from part one of the album, including breakthrough hit “Lose Control”, and “The Door”.

Ahead of Teddy Swims tickets going on sale for his UK and Ireland tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Teddy Swims tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on Teddy Swims tickets from 10am on Friday, 3 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, an artist presale takes place from 10am on Wednesday, 1 October. To access this fans can sign up via the singer’s website here. Just choose your preferred date from the list and sign up via email. You’ll then be sent a unique link/code to access tickets early.

For other presales taking place, including venue presale you can check your local listing below to find out more.

20 June – Isle of Wight Festival – tickets

22 June – Belfast, Belsonic – tickets

23 June – Dublin, Malahide Castle – tickets

25 June – Exeter, Live at Powderham – tickets

26 June – Cardiff, Blackweir Fields – tickets

28 June – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park – tickets

1 July – Lancashire, Lytham Festival – tickets

22 July – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre – tickets