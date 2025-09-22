Search icon

Music

22nd Sep 2025

Take That ticket prices revealed for their UK and Ireland stadium tour dates

Jonny Yates

Tickets for The Circus Live go on sale this week

Take That ticket prices have been revealed for their upcoming Circus Live Tour dates across the UK and Ireland.

The group recently announced details of the return of the record-breaking tour from 2009.

They’ll stop off at stadium venues across summer 2026, beginning on 29 May in Southampton.

The tour will then head to the likes of Coventry, Sunderland, Glasgow, Cardiff, Manchester, London and Dublin.

The band have said they will recreate the fan-favourite tour, and replay the same setlist as they did more than a decade ago, with a couple of new additions.

Fans can expect to hear “Greatest Day”, “Shine”, “A Million Love Songs”, and “Rule the World” to name a few.

Tickets for the much-anticipated tour are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this week.

Ahead of them being released, you can find out everything we know so far about Take That ticket prices below.

What are the Take That ticket prices?

The first ticket prices have been confirmed for Take That’s upcoming Circus Live Tour. Coventry’s Building Society Arena has revealed that standard and VIP tickets will be priced at the following:

  • Front standing – £116
  • General admission standing – £71
  • Seated tickets – £131 / £100 / £86 / £61
  • VIP front pitch standing – £196
  • VIP seats – £236

There will also be a booking fee for each ticket type, so keep that in mind when you’re trying for tickets.

Plus each venue will also have its own hospitality packages at various prices, you can find out more information about those on each venue’s website.

When do Take That tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday, 26 September via:

You can find out about presales taking place in our guide here.

What are the tour dates?

29 May – Southampton, St Mary’s Stadium – tickets

5-6 August – Coventry, Building Society Arena – tickets

9 June – Sunderland, Stadium of Light – tickets

12 June – Glasgow, Hampden Park – tickets

16 June – Cardiff, Principality Stadium – tickets

19-20 June – Manchester, Etihad Stadium – tickets

26-27 June – London Stadium – tickets

4 July – Dublin, Aviva Stadium – tickets

