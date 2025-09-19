Search icon

Music

19th Sep 2025

Take That announce UK and Ireland stadium tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

Take That announce UK and Ireland stadium tour dates for 2026 - how to get tickets

Take That announce huge Circus Live Tour

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Take That have announced details of a huge UK and Ireland stadium for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will take The Circus Live Tour to stadium venues next summer, with support from The Script and Belinda Carlisle.

They will recreate their record-breaking Circus Live show from 2009, which sold more than 600,000 tickets in five hours.

It was praised at the time for its innovative use of circus performances, with fire-breathers, stilt-walkers, clowns, acrobats, tap dancers and a 30-foot-tall mechanical elephant all featuring in the show.

The band have now said they will recreate the fan-favourite tour, and replay the same setlist as they did more than a decade ago, with a couple of new additions.

In a statement they said: “The Circus tour was one of our favourite experiences as a band and, in the years since, we’ve talked many times about how much we’d love to do it again one day. Well, that time has come!”

The tour will begin on 29 May at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium, and head to Coventry, Sunderland, Glasgow, Cardiff, Manchester.

They’ll finish up the UK run with two nights at London Stadium on 26-27 June, and headline a show in Ireland on 4 July at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

Ahead of Take That tickets going on sale for their UK and Ireland stadium tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Take That tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday, 26 September via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans who pre-order their upcoming 10th studio album from the official store here will receive access to a presale. This will take place at 9:30am on Thursday, 25 September and you’ll receive a unique code to access tickets early.

All presale codes will be sent to eligible customers from 2pm BST on Wednesday, 24 September onwards, so keep an eye on your inbox.

What are the tour dates?

29 May – Southampton, St Mary’s Stadium – tickets

5-6 August – Coventry, Building Society Arena – tickets

9 June – Sunderland, Stadium of Light – tickets

12 June – Glasgow, Hampden Park – tickets

16 June – Cardiff, Principality Stadium – tickets

19-20 June – Manchester, Etihad Stadium – tickets

26-27 June – London Stadium – tickets

4 July – Dublin, Aviva Stadium – tickets

Topics:

Affiliate,Music,Take That,Tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

Lewis Capaldi announces second BST Hyde Park show – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Lewis Capaldi announces second BST Hyde Park show – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Best-selling cleaning kit that ‘pays for itself with one use’ gets big discount

Affiliate

Best-selling cleaning kit that ‘pays for itself with one use’ gets big discount

By Jonny Yates

This ‘excellent’ £160 smartwatch that rivals Apple discounted to just £23

Affiliate

This ‘excellent’ £160 smartwatch that rivals Apple discounted to just £23

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Raye announces huge 2026 tour across UK, Europe and North America

Affiliate

Raye announces huge 2026 tour across UK, Europe and North America

By Jonny Yates

Over 400 artists to remove their music from streaming services in Israel

Over 400 artists to remove their music from streaming services in Israel

By Joseph Loftus

Alex Warren announces 2026 UK and European tour – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Alex Warren announces 2026 UK and European tour – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

MGK announces 2026 UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

Affiliate

MGK announces 2026 UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Iron Maiden announce 2026 European tour dates and tease huge UK show

Affiliate

Iron Maiden announce 2026 European tour dates and tease huge UK show

By Jonny Yates

Everything you need to know about Ariana Grande tickets for O2 Arena

Affiliate

Everything you need to know about Ariana Grande tickets for O2 Arena

By Jonny Yates

NATO responds after Russian fighter jets ‘violate’ Estonian airspace

Estonia

NATO responds after Russian fighter jets ‘violate’ Estonian airspace

By JOE

World’s loneliest elephant dies after being forced to spend 13 years in isolation at zoo

Animals

World’s loneliest elephant dies after being forced to spend 13 years in isolation at zoo

By Sammi Minion

Man who died when he was 20 says the afterlife is real

Afterlife

Man who died when he was 20 says the afterlife is real

By Ava Keady

Get 40/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Arsenal v Man City

Get 40/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Arsenal v Man City

By JOE

Russian fighter jets fly into NATO airspace in ‘unprecedented’ incursion

Estonia

Russian fighter jets fly into NATO airspace in ‘unprecedented’ incursion

By Ava Keady

Get 50/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Man United v Chelsea

Get 50/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Man United v Chelsea

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Two ambulance workers arrested in investigation into six deaths

Two ambulance workers arrested in investigation into six deaths

By Joseph Loftus

Rival takeaways row over who offered UK’s first vegan doner kebab spit

Doner kebab

Rival takeaways row over who offered UK’s first vegan doner kebab spit

By JOE

Liverpool v Everton Betfair Offer: Get 50/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in the Game

Football

Liverpool v Everton Betfair Offer: Get 50/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in the Game

By JOE

Ruben Amorim handed major boost as star duo return to squad for Chelsea clash

Football

Ruben Amorim handed major boost as star duo return to squad for Chelsea clash

By Sammi Minion

Neighbours worried about property values after massive Union Flag painted on house

Neighbours worried about property values after massive Union Flag painted on house

By Harry Warner

Passenger dies on EasyJet flight to Lanzarote

sensitive

Passenger dies on EasyJet flight to Lanzarote

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories