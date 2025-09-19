Take That announce UK and Ireland stadium tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Take That announce huge Circus Live Tour

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Take That have announced details of a huge UK and Ireland stadium for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will take The Circus Live Tour to stadium venues next summer, with support from The Script and Belinda Carlisle.

They will recreate their record-breaking Circus Live show from 2009, which sold more than 600,000 tickets in five hours.

It was praised at the time for its innovative use of circus performances, with fire-breathers, stilt-walkers, clowns, acrobats, tap dancers and a 30-foot-tall mechanical elephant all featuring in the show.

The band have now said they will recreate the fan-favourite tour, and replay the same setlist as they did more than a decade ago, with a couple of new additions.

In a statement they said: “The Circus tour was one of our favourite experiences as a band and, in the years since, we’ve talked many times about how much we’d love to do it again one day. Well, that time has come!”

The tour will begin on 29 May at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium, and head to Coventry, Sunderland, Glasgow, Cardiff, Manchester.

They’ll finish up the UK run with two nights at London Stadium on 26-27 June, and headline a show in Ireland on 4 July at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

Ahead of Take That tickets going on sale for their UK and Ireland stadium tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Take That tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday, 26 September via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans who pre-order their upcoming 10th studio album from the official store here will receive access to a presale. This will take place at 9:30am on Thursday, 25 September and you’ll receive a unique code to access tickets early.

All presale codes will be sent to eligible customers from 2pm BST on Wednesday, 24 September onwards, so keep an eye on your inbox.

29 May – Southampton, St Mary’s Stadium – tickets

5-6 August – Coventry, Building Society Arena – tickets

9 June – Sunderland, Stadium of Light – tickets

12 June – Glasgow, Hampden Park – tickets

16 June – Cardiff, Principality Stadium – tickets

19-20 June – Manchester, Etihad Stadium – tickets

26-27 June – London Stadium – tickets

4 July – Dublin, Aviva Stadium – tickets