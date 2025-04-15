Stevie Nicks announces headline tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Stevie Nicks has announced details of headline tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The iconic singer has confirmed a string of North American shows taking place in August and October.

Announcing the tour, she said on social media: “More solo shows are on the way in 2025 – I can’t wait to share these nights with you.”

Her headline run kicks off on 12 August in Boston and heads to Toronto, Saint Paul, Cincinnati, Columbia and Tampa.

She’ll then resume the tour in October with dates in Phoenix, Las Vegas and finish up in Oklahoma City on 15 October.

It follows up the news that the singer will join Billy Joel on his US stadium tour this year as part of “Two Icons – One Night” show.

She’ll join the tour at MetLife Stadium, Levi’s Stadium as well as the New Orleans and Detroit shows.

Last summer saw Nicks perform headline shows across the UK and Europe including BST Hyde Park.

Ahead of Stevie Nicks tickets going on sale for her headline North American tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Stevie Nicks tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday, 18 April via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, presale tickets will be available from 10am local time on Thursday, 17 April. There’s a number of different options with a Live Nation or AXS presale both taking place. To access them head to ticketmaster.com or axs.com.

8 August – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ w/Billy Joel – tickets

12 August – TD Garden, Boston, MA – tickets

15 August – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON – tickets

19 August – Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN – tickets

23 August – Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, OH – tickets

27 August – Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC – tickets

30 August – Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL – tickets

4 October – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA w/Billy Joel – tickets

7 October – PHX Arena, Phoenix, AZ – tickets

11 October – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV – tickets

15 October – Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK – tickets

18 October – Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA w/Billy Joel – tickets

15 November – Ford Field, Detroit, MI w/Billy Joel – tickets