Search icon

Music

15th Apr 2025

Stevie Nicks announces headline tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Stevie Nicks announces headline tour dates

Stevie Nicks has announced details of headline tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The iconic singer has confirmed a string of North American shows taking place in August and October.

Announcing the tour, she said on social media: “More solo shows are on the way in 2025 – I can’t wait to share these nights with you.”

Her headline run kicks off on 12 August in Boston and heads to Toronto, Saint Paul, Cincinnati, Columbia and Tampa.

She’ll then resume the tour in October with dates in Phoenix, Las Vegas and finish up in Oklahoma City on 15 October.

It follows up the news that the singer will join Billy Joel on his US stadium tour this year as part of “Two Icons – One Night” show.

She’ll join the tour at MetLife Stadium, Levi’s Stadium as well as the New Orleans and Detroit shows.

Last summer saw Nicks perform headline shows across the UK and Europe including BST Hyde Park.

Ahead of Stevie Nicks tickets going on sale for her headline North American tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Stevie Nicks tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday, 18 April via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, presale tickets will be available from 10am local time on Thursday, 17 April. There’s a number of different options with a Live Nation or AXS presale both taking place. To access them head to ticketmaster.com or axs.com.

What are the tour dates?

8 August – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ w/Billy Joel – tickets

12 August – TD Garden, Boston, MA – tickets

15 August – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON – tickets

19 August – Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN – tickets

23 August – Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, OH – tickets

27 August – Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC – tickets

30 August – Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL – tickets

4 October – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA w/Billy Joel – tickets

7 October – PHX Arena, Phoenix, AZ – tickets

11 October – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV – tickets

15 October – Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK – tickets

18 October – Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA w/Billy Joel – tickets

15 November – Ford Field, Detroit, MI w/Billy Joel – tickets

Topics:

Affiliate,Music,Stevie Nicks,Tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

Gladiator Live ticket prices confirmed for the 2025 UK arena tour dates

Affiliate

Gladiator Live ticket prices confirmed for the 2025 UK arena tour dates

By Jonny Yates

How to watch Aston Villa vs PSG on TV for free

Affiliate

How to watch Aston Villa vs PSG on TV for free

By Stephen Hurrell

ENHYPEN announce 2025 world tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

ENHYPEN announce 2025 world tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Chappell Roan announces second Edinburgh Summer Sessions show – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Chappell Roan announces second Edinburgh Summer Sessions show – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Lil Tecca announces UK and European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

Music

Lil Tecca announces UK and European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Green Day swap ‘American Idiot’ lyric to take swipe at Donald Trump during Coachella set

Coachella

Green Day swap ‘American Idiot’ lyric to take swipe at Donald Trump during Coachella set

By Sean Crosbie

Little Simz ticket prices confirmed for her UK arena tour ahead of on-sale date

Affiliate

Little Simz ticket prices confirmed for her UK arena tour ahead of on-sale date

By Jonny Yates

Everything Everything announce 2025 UK and Ireland tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Everything Everything announce 2025 UK and Ireland tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

The Maccabees announce 2025 UK and Ireland tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

The Maccabees announce 2025 UK and Ireland tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

One of 2024’s scariest movies is finally available to stream at home

One of 2024’s scariest movies is finally available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Blackburn Rovers’ position on appointing Wayne Rooney revealed after fresh links emerge

Blackburn Rovers’ position on appointing Wayne Rooney revealed after fresh links emerge

By Harry Warner

X Factor star Danny Dearden dies aged 34

sensitive

X Factor star Danny Dearden dies aged 34

By Nina McLaughlin

‘Japanese Baba Vanga’ predicts major disaster to happen in next three months

‘Japanese Baba Vanga’ predicts major disaster to happen in next three months

By Ava Keady

One of the greatest Western movies of all time is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the greatest Western movies of all time is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Man United ‘identify replacement’ for Andre Onana

Football

Man United ‘identify replacement’ for Andre Onana

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix has just released a new Stranger Things film

Netflix

Netflix has just released a new Stranger Things film

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix users threaten to cancel their subscriptions over extremely X-rated series

Enertainment

Netflix users threaten to cancel their subscriptions over extremely X-rated series

By JOE

Gin and tonics can help relieve hay fever symptoms, science says

Alcohol

Gin and tonics can help relieve hay fever symptoms, science says

By JOE

One of the bestselling games of all time is now available to download for free

One of the bestselling games of all time is now available to download for free

By Ava Keady

AI reveals ‘real face of Jesus’ after generating image based on the Shroud of Turin

AI

AI reveals ‘real face of Jesus’ after generating image based on the Shroud of Turin

By Dan Seddon

Donald Trump refusing to return dad who was wrongly deported to gang prison

America

Donald Trump refusing to return dad who was wrongly deported to gang prison

By Dan Seddon

Load more stories