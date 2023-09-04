Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell in hospice with days left to live

His family are saying their goodbyes

Legendary Smash Mouth singer, Steve Harwell, has just days to live, his reps have confirmed.

The iconic All Star singer has been admitted to a hospice after reaching the final stage of liver failure.

It’s believed that Harwell has been struggling with alcohol abuse for many years.

Over the past few days his friends and family have been paying him visits, and his manager says he has only a week left to live.

The Smash Mouth manager added: “Although Steve is here with us still, sadly it will only be for a short time. We would hope that people would respect Steve and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Two years ago, Steve was seen performing visibly intoxicated on stage where he yelled at the audience and slurred his words.

Shortly after the gig, Steve announced that he was retiring from the world of music.

Sources close to Steve then came forward to talk about his struggles with substance abuse as well as other ongoing health issues, such as cardiomyopathy, heart failure, and Wernicke’s encephalopathy.

Back when he retired from Smash Mouth, Harwell said: “Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a rock star performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream. To my bandmates, it’s been an honor performing with you all these years and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with.”

Steve is 56 years old.