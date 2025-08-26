Royel Otis announce headline UK tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Royel Otis have announced details of headline UK tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will perform three shows this November as part of the wider European leg of their Meet Me In The Car Tour.

It’s in support of their second studio album Hickey which was released this month, and will see them perform in London, Glasgow and Manchester.

The LP features singles “Moody”, “Car”, “Say Something”, and “Who’s Your Boyfriend”, and comes just a year after their debut.

The announcement comes alongside their Reading and Leeds set over the weekend. At the southern edition of the festival, the group brought out Sophie Ellis-Bextor to perform her classic hit “Murder On The Dancefloor”.

The group covered – and went to release their own version – of the track as part of Triple J’s popular Like a Version series.

Their upcoming tour is also scheduled to stop off in Copenhagen, Oslo, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich, Amsterdam, Paris and more across November and December.

Ahead of Royel Otis tickets going on sale for their UK tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Royel Otis tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Royel Otis’ UK tour dates go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 29 August via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, an O2 Priority sale takes place from 10am on Wednesday, 29 August. This can be accessed by customers via the O2 mobile app, just sign up or log into your account to access presale tickets.

An artist presale takes place at the same date and time, and you can access it via the group’s website here.

8 November – Gdańsk, Inside Seaside

9 November – Copenhagen, Poolen

10 November – Fållan, Stockholm

11 November – Oslo, Sentrum Scene

13 November – Hamburg, Sporthalle

14 November – Prague, SaSaZu

15 November – Vienna, Gasometer

17 November – Munich, Zenith

18 November – Berlin, Columbiahalle

19 November – Amsterdam, AFAS Live

21 November – London, O2 Academy Brixton

25 November – Glasgow, O2 Academy

28 November – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

1 December – Paris, L’Olympia

2 December – Zürich, Halle 662

3 December – Milan, Fabrique

5 December – Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal

6 December – Brussels, Forest National

8 December – Cologne, Palladium