Search icon

Music

26th Aug 2025

Royel Otis announce headline UK tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

Royel Otis announce headline UK tour dates for 2025 - and this is how to get tickets

Royel Otis announce UK tour dates

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Royel Otis have announced details of headline UK tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will perform three shows this November as part of the wider European leg of their Meet Me In The Car Tour.

It’s in support of their second studio album Hickey which was released this month, and will see them perform in London, Glasgow and Manchester.

The LP features singles “Moody”, “Car”, “Say Something”, and “Who’s Your Boyfriend”, and comes just a year after their debut.

The announcement comes alongside their Reading and Leeds set over the weekend. At the southern edition of the festival, the group brought out Sophie Ellis-Bextor to perform her classic hit “Murder On The Dancefloor”.

The group covered – and went to release their own version – of the track as part of Triple J’s popular Like a Version series.

Their upcoming tour is also scheduled to stop off in Copenhagen, Oslo, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich, Amsterdam, Paris and more across November and December.

Ahead of Royel Otis tickets going on sale for their UK tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Royel Otis tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Royel Otis’ UK tour dates go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 29 August via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, an O2 Priority sale takes place from 10am on Wednesday, 29 August. This can be accessed by customers via the O2 mobile app, just sign up or log into your account to access presale tickets.

An artist presale takes place at the same date and time, and you can access it via the group’s website here.

What are the tour dates?

8 November – Gdańsk, Inside Seaside

9 November – Copenhagen, Poolen

10 November – Fållan, Stockholm

11 November – Oslo, Sentrum Scene

13 November – Hamburg, Sporthalle

14 November – Prague, SaSaZu

15 November – Vienna, Gasometer

17 November – Munich, Zenith

18 November – Berlin, Columbiahalle

19 November – Amsterdam, AFAS Live

21 November – London, O2 Academy Brixton

25 November – Glasgow, O2 Academy

28 November – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

1 December – Paris, L’Olympia

2 December – Zürich, Halle 662

3 December – Milan, Fabrique

5 December – Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal

6 December – Brussels, Forest National

8 December – Cologne, Palladium

Topics:

Affiliate,Music,Tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

All you need to know about Olivia Dean presale tickets for her UK tour

Affiliate

All you need to know about Olivia Dean presale tickets for her UK tour

By Jonny Yates

CMAT announces more UK and Ireland dates on her ‘Euro-Country Tour’

Affiliate

CMAT announces more UK and Ireland dates on her ‘Euro-Country Tour’

By Jonny Yates

The Vaccines announce UK tour to celebrate 15th anniversary of their debut album

Affiliate

The Vaccines announce UK tour to celebrate 15th anniversary of their debut album

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Olivia Dean ticket prices confirmed for her UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Olivia Dean ticket prices confirmed for her UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

British band Enter Shikari call out Gaza ‘war crime’ in powerful speech during Reading set

Gaza

British band Enter Shikari call out Gaza ‘war crime’ in powerful speech during Reading set

By Charlie Herbert

Leeds Festival fans demand refunds after headliner ends set 30 minutes early

Leeds

Leeds Festival fans demand refunds after headliner ends set 30 minutes early

By JOE

Maximo Park announce 20th anniversary UK tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Maximo Park announce 20th anniversary UK tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

All you need to know about Alter Bridge’s Blackbird Festival presale tickets, prices and more

Affiliate

All you need to know about Alter Bridge’s Blackbird Festival presale tickets, prices and more

By Jonny Yates

Bad Omens announce UK and European tour dates for 2025 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Bad Omens announce UK and European tour dates for 2025 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement

By Kat O'Connor

Covid cases climb to highest level this year

Covid

Covid cases climb to highest level this year

By Ava Keady

Lily Phillips’ parents say they would ‘do anything’ for her to stop doing extreme OnlyFans stunts

lily phillips

Lily Phillips’ parents say they would ‘do anything’ for her to stop doing extreme OnlyFans stunts

By Nina McLaughlin

Children as young as four being sent home from school for ‘racist’ behaviour

Covid

Children as young as four being sent home from school for ‘racist’ behaviour

By JOE

Why have thousands of St George’s flags gone up across the UK?

England

Why have thousands of St George’s flags gone up across the UK?

By Sammi Minion

Reform want to pay to the Taliban to take back illegal migrants

Migration

Reform want to pay to the Taliban to take back illegal migrants

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Palestinian journalist reports on Israeli attack that killed his own relatives

Israel

Palestinian journalist reports on Israeli attack that killed his own relatives

By Ava Keady

Ex-Love Island star Troy Frith has been jailed

Ex-Love Island star Troy Frith has been jailed

By Joseph Loftus

Snoop Dogg says he’s ‘scared’ to watch kids movies due to LGBTQ+ representation

LGBTQI

Snoop Dogg says he’s ‘scared’ to watch kids movies due to LGBTQ+ representation

By Her.ie

Donald Trump makes up title that he claims Europeans call him

Donald Trump

Donald Trump makes up title that he claims Europeans call him

By Charlie Herbert

‘Sex offender’ executes two police officers before taking own family hostage

sensitive

‘Sex offender’ executes two police officers before taking own family hostage

By Joseph Loftus

QUIZ: It’s his job! Name these players Roy Keane is crunching throughout his career

Football

QUIZ: It’s his job! Name these players Roy Keane is crunching throughout his career

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories