Role Model announces UK and European tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Role Model announces headline tour

Role Model has announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will embark on the No Place Like Tour (The Longest Goodbye) this November.

It’ll begin on 4 November at London’s Eventim Apollo and head to Manchester, Leeds, Tilburg, Berlin and Paris.

It’ll be in support of his album, Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye), which is the recently released extended edition of the 2024 LP.

It features singles including “Oh, Gemini”, “Deeply Still in Love” and “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out”.

He recently supported Gracie Abrams on the The Secret of Us Tour across North America and will return to support her this summer.

This includes arena shows in the likes of Los Angeles, Boston and New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Ahead of Role Model tickets going on sale for his headline European tour you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Role Model tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am local time on Friday, 11 April via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans can sign up for a presale at heyrolemodel.com which will take place from 9am on Wednesday, 9 April. You’ll be sent details via email/text on how access it.

In the UK an O2 Priority sale takes place from 9am on Wednesday, 9 April. This can be accessed via the O2 mobile app or priority.o2.co.uk.

4 November – London, Eventim Apollo – tickets

6 November – Manchester, O2 Apollo – tickets

8 November – Leeds, O2 Academy – tickets

10 November – Tilburg, 13 Poppodium – tickets

12 November – Berlin, Columbiahalle – tickets

14 November – Paris, Le Trianon – tickets