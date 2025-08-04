Search icon

Music

04th Aug 2025

Rihanna rumoured to announce London comeback shows for 2026

Jonny Yates

Rihanna rumoured to announce London comeback shows for 2026.

Rihanna is rumoured to headline London Stadium

Rihanna’s previously rumoured London comeback shows have reportedly been rescheduled for 2026.

Back in February this year, it was reported that the singer was rumoured to be returning to the stage with a six-night residency at London Stadium.

According to The Telegraph the first date was reportedly set for 4 July – just five days after Glastonbury wrapped up.

The singer has been speculated to headline Glastonbury for a number of years, but the likes of The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo topped the Worthy Farm bill this summer.

Reports claimed that a “senior concert industry source” said the shows were at an advanced planning stage, but no announcement was ever made.

Now, the shows are reportedly back on, with The Sun reporting that a source has confirmed Rihanna and her team are “confident they can make it work for next year”.

The shows would coincide with the 10th anniversary of Rihanna’s most recent studio album, Anti, which was released in 2016.

The “Work” singer is also among the bookies’ favourites to headline Glastonbury 2027 following its fallow year in 2026.

If she announced the London residency it would mark her first shows in a number of years.

She headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2023, which was her first performance in seven years, and performed “Lift Me Up” at that year’s Oscars ceremony.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the follow-up to Anti, with the singer recently telling fans that she was “starting over” and “rediscovering things”.

She explained that the project was “not going to be anything that anybody expects”.

“And it’s not going to be commercial or radio, digestible. It’s going to be where my artistry deserves to be right now,” she added.

If she announces the London shows it would mark her first headline dates since the ANTI World Tour in 2016. The tour consisted of 75 shows and stopped off in the US, Canada and Europe.

The news is yet to be confirmed by the singer or London Stadium. But fans can keep an eye out on social media channels for both as well as Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

