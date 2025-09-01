Search icon

Rick Astley announces UK and Ireland arena tour dates for 2026

Jonny Yates

Rick Astley confirms arena tour for 2026

Rick Astley has announced details of a headline UK and Ireland tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will embark on The Reflection Tour in 2026, with arena shows planned across April.

It’ll begin at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on 10 April, and head to the likes of Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Cardiff, Birmingham and London.

He’ll also headline two nights in Ireland as part of the tour, with shows in Belfast and Dublin on 13 and 14 April.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from his back catalogue including “Never Gonna Give You Up”, “Together Forever”, “Keep Singing” and “Hold Me in Your Arms” to name a few.

It follows up his Swinging Christmas Tour in 2024, and will see him joined by special guest Gabrielle across the run.

Ahead of Rick Astley tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Rick Astley tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday, 5 September via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, presales take place from 9:30am on Wednesday, 3 September. There are a number taking place including a Co-op presale for members for the Manchester date, an OVO presale for the Glasgow date, and an artist presale for those signed up to the singer’s mailing list.

What are the tour dates?

10 April – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

11 April – Newcastle, Utilita Arena – tickets

13 April – Belfast, SSE Arena – tickets

14 April – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

16 April – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena – tickets

17 April – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

18 April – Leeds, First Direct Arena – tickets

20 April – Bournemouth, International Centre – tickets

21 April – Cardiff, Utilita Arena – tickets

22 April – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena – tickets

24 April – Birmingham, BP Pulse Live – tickets

25 April – London, O2 Arena – tickets

