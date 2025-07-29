.Renee Rapp ticket prices and presale details revealed for her European tour

Renee Rapp ticket prices and presale details for her tour

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Renee Rapp recently announced details of a UK and European tour – and these are the ticket prices.

The singer will take the Bite Me Tour to arena venues across Europe in March 2026.

They’ll mark her biggest headline shows to date and includes performances in Antwerp, Amsterdam, Berlin, Cologne, and Paris.

She’ll then finish up the run with two nights in the UK, including Manchester’s AO Arena and London’s Wembley Arena.

It’ll be in support of her upcoming second studio album, Bite Me, which is due for release on 1 August.

The LP features singles “Leave Me Alone”, “Mad”, and “Why Is She Still Here?” and follows up her 2023 debut, Snow Angel.

This September she’s set to embark on the North American leg of the tour, which take place ahead of the European run.

Ahead of Renee Rapp tickets going on sale, you can find out about the ticket prices, presale details, and more below.

What are the Renee Rapp ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that tickets for her show in Amsterdam will be priced at the following:

Regular standing – €60.48

Premium seats – €76.16

Seating in tier 2 – €64.96

Seating in tier 3 – €53.76

Wheelchair and companion ticket – €64.96

Fans can expect a similar price mark across the European run, as well as her shows in the UK. More prices will be confirmed during the upcoming presales.

How do I get Renee Rapp presale tickets?

An album presale is available from 10am local time on Wednesday, 30 July. This can be accessed by fans who pre-ordered the singer’s album from the official store. You’ll be sent a unique code to access tickets early via Ticketmaster here.

If you haven’t pre-ordered the album, then you can access an O2 Priority sale which also takes place from 10am on Wednesday, 30 July. This is available to O2 and Virgin Media customers and can be accessed via the O2 mobile app.

When do tickets go on general sale?

If you miss out during the presale, then remaining tickets will be released at 10am on Friday, 1 August via:

11 March – Antwerp, Lotto Arena – tickets

12 March – Amsterdam, AFAS Live – tickets

13 March – Berlin, Uber Eats Music Hall – tickets

15 March – Cologne, Palladium – tickets

16 March – Paris, Zenith – tickets

18 March – Manchester, AO Arena – tickets

19 March – London, OVO Wembley Arena – tickets