Reading and Leeds Festival 2025: lineup, stage times and how to still get tickets

All the stage times for Reading and Leeds

Reading and Leeds Festivals are coming up and the stage times have been revealed for 2025.

With the likes of Glastonbury, TRNSMT, Isle of Wight, and BST Hyde Park wrapped up, festival season continues into August.

One of the biggest – and final – festivals of the summer is Reading and Leeds, which takes place across August bank holiday weekend.

The event will take over Richfield Avenue in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds on 22-24 August.

This year’s edition will feature headline sets from Chappell Roan, Bring Me The Horizon, Hozier and Travis Scott.

Other names performing across the weekend include Limp Bizkit, D-Block Europe, AJ Tracey, Enter Shikari, Bloc Party, The Kooks, Amyl & The Sniffers, The Dare, Wallows, and many more.

Plus for 2025 two brand new stages have been introduced, with the Smirnoff Stage in Reading and Reload Stage in Leeds.

Both are designed to celebrate “the underground electronic communities blazing a path through modern UK culture”, as well as continue the festival’s “trend of innovation”.

Ahead of the festivals next month, the stage times have been revealed for both editions.

You can find out everything you need to know about Reading and Leeds Festivals including lineup, tickets and set times below.

Can I still get Reading and Leeds Festival tickets?

Yes, you can still get day and weekend tickets for both Reading and Leeds Festivals.

They’re available to shop from Ticketmaster here.

Day tickets are priced at £125, while weekend camping tickets are priced at £325, with early entry tickets available for an extra £36.

You can purchase tickets in full, or pay via a payment plan, which is available for both day and weekend tickets.

Who’s on the lineup?

This is the lineup for the 2025 edition of Reading and Leeds Festivals:

What are the Reading Festival stage times?

Friday, 22 August

Main Stage

12pm – Red Rum Club

12:50pm – Alessi Rose

1:45pm – The Royston Club

2:45pm – Bloc Party

4:10pm – Wallows

5:20pm – The Kooks

7:10pm – Chappell Roan

9:40pm – Hozier

Chevron Stage

12:25pm – Good Health Good Wealth

1pm – Charlotte Plank

1:50pm – Badger

2:45pm – Nemzzz

3:50pm – Still Woozy

4:55pm – Soft Play

6:10pm – Rudim3ntal

8:40pm – AJ Tracey

11:30pm – C100

1am – Badger

2am – DJ Battle

Festival Republic Stage

1pm – Any Young Mechanic

1:50pm – Glixen

2:40pm – Jasmine.4.T

3:30pm – Been Stellar

4:20pm – Sofia Isella

5:10pm –Snayx

6pm – The Linda Lindas

7:40pm – Heartworms

8:30pm – Mannequin Pussy

9:35pm – High Vis

10:40 – The Chats

12am – Pop Never Dies

1:30am – Fuzz Club

BBC Introducing Stage

12pm – Girl Group

12:55pm – Enna

1:50pm – Charles

2:45pm – Phoebe Green

4:35pm – Artio

5:30pm – Overpass

6:25pm – Jack Dean

7:20pm – Ashley Singh

8:15pm – Chanel Yates

The Smirnoff Stage

1:15pm – Djbe

2:45pm – Sofa

4:15pm – Stresshead

5:45pm – Champion

7:15pm – Lu.Re

8:45pm – Annabel Stop It

10pm – Zero

The Aux Stage

1pm – Climate Live Takeover

3pm – Brittany Broski in conversation with Max Balegde

Saturday, 23 August

Main Stage

12pm – VOILÁ

12:50pm – Lambrini Girls

1:45pm – South Arcade

2:45pm – Good Neighbours

3:55pm – Royal Otis

5:10pm – Conan Gray

6:30pm – Enter Shikari

7:55pm – Limp Bizkit

9:50pm – Bring Me The Horizon

Chevron Stage

12pm – James And The Cold Gun

12:45pm – Blanco

1:30pm – Issey Cross

2:15pm – Pozer

3:05pm – Example

4:15pm – Pale Waves

5:30pm – Bakar

6:35pm – Wunderhorse

7:35pm – Jazzy

8:50pm – Becky Hill

1am – Jeremiah Asiamah

2am – DJ Battle

Festival Republic Stage

12:25pm – Sunday (1994)

1:15pm – Rifle

2:05pm – Mouth Culture

2:55pm – Origami Angel

3:45pm – Ecca Vandal

4:35pm – Vlure

5:25pm – Balming Tiger

6:15pm – House Of Protection

7:20pm – Bilmuri

9:10pm – Snow Strippers

12am – Uprawr

BBC Introducing Stage

12pm – Mudi Sama

12:55pm – Keo

1:50pm – Eville

2:45pm – Finn Forster

4:35pm – V.I.C

5:30pm – Lleo

6:25pm – The Pill

7:20pm – Unpeople

8:15pm – Nxdia

The Smirnoff Stage

1pm – Johnnie Hartmann

2:30pm – Lleahdavies

4pm – Driia (DJ)

5:30pm – Bvnquet

7pm – Omar+

8:30pm – Megra

10pm – In Parallel

The Aux Stage

1pm – Rock Revival

3pm – Old & Bald

5pm – Jaackmaate’s Happy Hour

Sunday, 24 August

Main Stage

12:50pm – Demae

1:40pm – Songer

2:30pm – Waterparks

3:25pm – Sea Girls

4:20pm – Suki Waterhouse

5:30pm – Amyl & The Sniffers

6:45pm – Trippie Redd

8:05pm – D-Block Europe

9:50pm – Travis Scott

Chevron Stage

12pm – Lyvia

1:35pm – Late Night Drive Home

2:45pm – Del Water Gap

3:20pm – Leigh-Anne

4:30pm – Girl’s Don’t Sync

5:45pm – Lancey Foux

7pm – DJ EZ

8:40pm – Sammy Virji

11:30pm – BL3SS

1am – Millie Cotton

2am – DJ Battle

Festival Republic Stage

12:10pm – Aviva

1pm – Bartees Strange

1:50pm – Balu Brigada

2:40pm – Nell Mescal

3:30pm – Skye Newman

4:20pm – Antony Smierzek

5:20pm – Luvcat

6:10pm – Matilda Mann

7pm – Good Kid

8:05pm – Nieve Ella

9:10pm – The Dare

12am – For The Nightcrawlers

1:30am – Face Down

BBC Introducing Stage

12pm – DJ Cliffe

12:55pm – Cliffords

1:50pm – Wench!

2:45pm – Indoor Foxes

4:35pm – Niki Kini

5:30pm – Mcxxne

6:25pm – EV

7:20pm – Deyyess

8:15pm – Amie Blue

The Smirnoff Stage

1pm – Aki Oke

2:30pm – LILI

4pm – Charlie Boon

5:30pm – Disrupta

7pm – Ordley

8:30pm – ODF

10pm – Riordan

The Aux Stage

5pm – Josh & Moyo

What are the Leeds Festival stage times?

Friday, 22 August

Main Stage

12:20pm – Demae

1:10pm – Songer

2:00pm – Waterparks

2:55pm – Sea Girls

3:30pm – Suki Waterhouse

5:00pm – Amyl & The Sniffers

6:15pm – Trippie Redd

7:35pm – D-Block Europe

9:20pm – Travis Scott

Chevron Stage

12pm – Lyvia

1:30pm – Late Night Drive Home

2:20pm – Del Water Gap

3:15pm – Leigh-Anne

4:25pm – Girl’s Don’t Sync

5:35pm – Lancey Foux

6:45pm – DJ EZ

8:10pm – Sammy Virji

11:00pm – BL3SS

12:30am – Millie Cotton

1:45am – DJ Battle

Festival Republic Stage

12pm – Aviva

12:45pm – Bartees Strange

1:34pm – Balu Brigada

2:25pm – Nell Mescal

3:15pm – Skye Newman

4:05pm – Antony Smierzek

5:05pm – Luvcat

5:55pm – Matilda Mann

6:45pm – Good Kid

7:40pm – Nieve Ella

8:40pm – The Dare

BBC Introducing Stage

12pm – DJ Cliffe

12:55pm – Cliffords

1:50pm – Wench!

2:45pm – Indoor Foxes

4:35pm – Niki Kini

5:30pm – Mcxxne

6:25pm – EV

7:20pm – Deyyess

8:15pm – Amie Blue

Reload Stage

12:30pm – CamUKG

2pm – SHADEV

3:30pm – FUZION

5pm – ESC

6:30pm – Sophia Violet

9:30pm – Riordan

LS23

10pm – ESC

11pm – Douvelle19

12:15am – P-rallel

1:45am – Silva Bumpa

Saturday, 23 August

Main Stage

12pm – Red Rum Club

12:40pm – Alessi Rose

1:30pm – The Royston Club

2:25pm – Bloc Party

3:50pm – Wallows

4:55pm – The Kooks

6:40pm – Chappell Roan

9:10pm – Hozier

Chevron Stage

12:00pm – Good Health Good Wealth

12:35pm – Charlotte Plank

1:25pm – Badger

2:15pm – Nemzzz

3:20pm – Still Woozy

4:25pm – Soft Play

5:40pm – Rudim3ntal

8:10pm – AJ Tracey

12:30pm – C100

1:45am – DJ Battle

Festival Republic Stage

12:35pm – Any Young Mechanic

1:25pm – Glixen

2:15pm – Jasmine.4.T

3:05pm – Been Stellar

3:55pm – Sofia Isella

4:45pm –Snayx

5:35pm – The Linda Lindas

7:15pm – Heartworms

8:05pm – Mannequin Pussy

9:05pm – High Vis

10:10 – The Chats

BBC Introducing Stage

12pm – Girl Group

12:55pm – Enna

1:50pm – Charles

2:45pm – Phoebe Green

4:35pm – Artio

5:30pm – Overpass

6:25pm – Jack Dean

7:20pm – Ashley Singh

8:15pm – Chanel Yates

Reload Stage

2pm – Scruz

3:30pm – Tommy Villiers

5pm – Daisy

6:30pm – Saint Ludo

8pm – T-Lex

9:30pm – Gentlemens Club

LS23

10pm – Daisy

11:15pm – Badger

12:30am – TBA

1:45am – Disrupta

Sunday, 24 August

Main Stage

12pm – VOILÁ

12:45pm – Lambrini Girls

1:35pm – South Arcade

2:25pm – Good Neighbours

3:25pm – Royal Otis

4:40pm – Conan Gray

6pm – Enter Shikari

7:25pm – Limp Bizkit

9:20pm – Bring Me The Horizon

Chevron Stage

12pm – James And The Cold Gun

12:35pm – Blanco

1:15pm – Issey Cross

1:55pm – Pozer

2:45pm – Example

4:05pm – Pale Waves

5:10pm – Bakar

6:15pm – Wunderhorse

7:10pm – Jazzy

8:20pm – Becky Hill

12:30am – Jeremiah Asiamah

2am – DJ Battle

Festival Republic Stage

12pm – Sunday (1994)

12:50pm – Rifle

1:40pm – Mouth Culture

2:30pm – Origami Angel

3:20pm – Ecca Vandal

4:10pm – Vlure

5pm – Balming Tiger

5:50pm – House Of Protection

6:50pm – Bilmuri

8:40pm – Snow Strippers

BBC Introducing Stage

12pm – Mudi Sama

12:55pm – Keo

1:50pm – Eville

2:45pm – Finn Forster

4:35pm – V.I.C

5:30pm – Lleo

6:25pm – The Pill

7:20pm – Unpeople

8:15pm – Nxdia

Reload Stage

2:30pm – Megan Wroe

4pm – Tomike

5:30pm – Gee Lee

7pm – Omar+

8:30pm – Bushbaby

10pm – Dj Jackum

LS23