Reading and Leeds Festival 2025: lineup, stage times and how to still get tickets

All the stage times for Reading and Leeds
Reading and Leeds Festivals are coming up and the stage times have been revealed for 2025.
With the likes of Glastonbury, TRNSMT, Isle of Wight, and BST Hyde Park wrapped up, festival season continues into August.
One of the biggest – and final – festivals of the summer is Reading and Leeds, which takes place across August bank holiday weekend.
The event will take over Richfield Avenue in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds on 22-24 August.
This year’s edition will feature headline sets from Chappell Roan, Bring Me The Horizon, Hozier and Travis Scott.
Other names performing across the weekend include Limp Bizkit, D-Block Europe, AJ Tracey, Enter Shikari, Bloc Party, The Kooks, Amyl & The Sniffers, The Dare, Wallows, and many more.
Plus for 2025 two brand new stages have been introduced, with the Smirnoff Stage in Reading and Reload Stage in Leeds.
Both are designed to celebrate “the underground electronic communities blazing a path through modern UK culture”, as well as continue the festival’s “trend of innovation”.
Ahead of the festivals next month, the stage times have been revealed for both editions.
You can find out everything you need to know about Reading and Leeds Festivals including lineup, tickets and set times below.
Can I still get Reading and Leeds Festival tickets?
Yes, you can still get day and weekend tickets for both Reading and Leeds Festivals.
They’re available to shop from Ticketmaster here.
Day tickets are priced at £125, while weekend camping tickets are priced at £325, with early entry tickets available for an extra £36.
You can purchase tickets in full, or pay via a payment plan, which is available for both day and weekend tickets.
Who’s on the lineup?
This is the lineup for the 2025 edition of Reading and Leeds Festivals:
What are the Reading Festival stage times?
Friday, 22 August
Main Stage
- 12pm – Red Rum Club
- 12:50pm – Alessi Rose
- 1:45pm – The Royston Club
- 2:45pm – Bloc Party
- 4:10pm – Wallows
- 5:20pm – The Kooks
- 7:10pm – Chappell Roan
- 9:40pm – Hozier
Chevron Stage
- 12:25pm – Good Health Good Wealth
- 1pm – Charlotte Plank
- 1:50pm – Badger
- 2:45pm – Nemzzz
- 3:50pm – Still Woozy
- 4:55pm – Soft Play
- 6:10pm – Rudim3ntal
- 8:40pm – AJ Tracey
- 11:30pm – C100
- 1am – Badger
- 2am – DJ Battle
Festival Republic Stage
- 1pm – Any Young Mechanic
- 1:50pm – Glixen
- 2:40pm – Jasmine.4.T
- 3:30pm – Been Stellar
- 4:20pm – Sofia Isella
- 5:10pm –Snayx
- 6pm – The Linda Lindas
- 7:40pm – Heartworms
- 8:30pm – Mannequin Pussy
- 9:35pm – High Vis
- 10:40 – The Chats
- 12am – Pop Never Dies
- 1:30am – Fuzz Club
BBC Introducing Stage
- 12pm – Girl Group
- 12:55pm – Enna
- 1:50pm – Charles
- 2:45pm – Phoebe Green
- 4:35pm – Artio
- 5:30pm – Overpass
- 6:25pm – Jack Dean
- 7:20pm – Ashley Singh
- 8:15pm – Chanel Yates
The Smirnoff Stage
- 1:15pm – Djbe
- 2:45pm – Sofa
- 4:15pm – Stresshead
- 5:45pm – Champion
- 7:15pm – Lu.Re
- 8:45pm – Annabel Stop It
- 10pm – Zero
The Aux Stage
- 1pm – Climate Live Takeover
- 3pm – Brittany Broski in conversation with Max Balegde
Saturday, 23 August
Main Stage
- 12pm – VOILÁ
- 12:50pm – Lambrini Girls
- 1:45pm – South Arcade
- 2:45pm – Good Neighbours
- 3:55pm – Royal Otis
- 5:10pm – Conan Gray
- 6:30pm – Enter Shikari
- 7:55pm – Limp Bizkit
- 9:50pm – Bring Me The Horizon
Chevron Stage
- 12pm – James And The Cold Gun
- 12:45pm – Blanco
- 1:30pm – Issey Cross
- 2:15pm – Pozer
- 3:05pm – Example
- 4:15pm – Pale Waves
- 5:30pm – Bakar
- 6:35pm – Wunderhorse
- 7:35pm – Jazzy
- 8:50pm – Becky Hill
- 1am – Jeremiah Asiamah
- 2am – DJ Battle
Festival Republic Stage
- 12:25pm – Sunday (1994)
- 1:15pm – Rifle
- 2:05pm – Mouth Culture
- 2:55pm – Origami Angel
- 3:45pm – Ecca Vandal
- 4:35pm – Vlure
- 5:25pm – Balming Tiger
- 6:15pm – House Of Protection
- 7:20pm – Bilmuri
- 9:10pm – Snow Strippers
- 12am – Uprawr
BBC Introducing Stage
- 12pm – Mudi Sama
- 12:55pm – Keo
- 1:50pm – Eville
- 2:45pm – Finn Forster
- 4:35pm – V.I.C
- 5:30pm – Lleo
- 6:25pm – The Pill
- 7:20pm – Unpeople
- 8:15pm – Nxdia
The Smirnoff Stage
- 1pm – Johnnie Hartmann
- 2:30pm – Lleahdavies
- 4pm – Driia (DJ)
- 5:30pm – Bvnquet
- 7pm – Omar+
- 8:30pm – Megra
- 10pm – In Parallel
The Aux Stage
- 1pm – Rock Revival
- 3pm – Old & Bald
- 5pm – Jaackmaate’s Happy Hour
Sunday, 24 August
Main Stage
- 12:50pm – Demae
- 1:40pm – Songer
- 2:30pm – Waterparks
- 3:25pm – Sea Girls
- 4:20pm – Suki Waterhouse
- 5:30pm – Amyl & The Sniffers
- 6:45pm – Trippie Redd
- 8:05pm – D-Block Europe
- 9:50pm – Travis Scott
Chevron Stage
- 12pm – Lyvia
- 1:35pm – Late Night Drive Home
- 2:45pm – Del Water Gap
- 3:20pm – Leigh-Anne
- 4:30pm – Girl’s Don’t Sync
- 5:45pm – Lancey Foux
- 7pm – DJ EZ
- 8:40pm – Sammy Virji
- 11:30pm – BL3SS
- 1am – Millie Cotton
- 2am – DJ Battle
Festival Republic Stage
- 12:10pm – Aviva
- 1pm – Bartees Strange
- 1:50pm – Balu Brigada
- 2:40pm – Nell Mescal
- 3:30pm – Skye Newman
- 4:20pm – Antony Smierzek
- 5:20pm – Luvcat
- 6:10pm – Matilda Mann
- 7pm – Good Kid
- 8:05pm – Nieve Ella
- 9:10pm – The Dare
- 12am – For The Nightcrawlers
- 1:30am – Face Down
BBC Introducing Stage
- 12pm – DJ Cliffe
- 12:55pm – Cliffords
- 1:50pm – Wench!
- 2:45pm – Indoor Foxes
- 4:35pm – Niki Kini
- 5:30pm – Mcxxne
- 6:25pm – EV
- 7:20pm – Deyyess
- 8:15pm – Amie Blue
The Smirnoff Stage
- 1pm – Aki Oke
- 2:30pm – LILI
- 4pm – Charlie Boon
- 5:30pm – Disrupta
- 7pm – Ordley
- 8:30pm – ODF
- 10pm – Riordan
The Aux Stage
- 5pm – Josh & Moyo
What are the Leeds Festival stage times?
Friday, 22 August
Main Stage
- 12:20pm – Demae
- 1:10pm – Songer
- 2:00pm – Waterparks
- 2:55pm – Sea Girls
- 3:30pm – Suki Waterhouse
- 5:00pm – Amyl & The Sniffers
- 6:15pm – Trippie Redd
- 7:35pm – D-Block Europe
- 9:20pm – Travis Scott
Chevron Stage
- 12pm – Lyvia
- 1:30pm – Late Night Drive Home
- 2:20pm – Del Water Gap
- 3:15pm – Leigh-Anne
- 4:25pm – Girl’s Don’t Sync
- 5:35pm – Lancey Foux
- 6:45pm – DJ EZ
- 8:10pm – Sammy Virji
- 11:00pm – BL3SS
- 12:30am – Millie Cotton
- 1:45am – DJ Battle
Festival Republic Stage
- 12pm – Aviva
- 12:45pm – Bartees Strange
- 1:34pm – Balu Brigada
- 2:25pm – Nell Mescal
- 3:15pm – Skye Newman
- 4:05pm – Antony Smierzek
- 5:05pm – Luvcat
- 5:55pm – Matilda Mann
- 6:45pm – Good Kid
- 7:40pm – Nieve Ella
- 8:40pm – The Dare
BBC Introducing Stage
- 12pm – DJ Cliffe
- 12:55pm – Cliffords
- 1:50pm – Wench!
- 2:45pm – Indoor Foxes
- 4:35pm – Niki Kini
- 5:30pm – Mcxxne
- 6:25pm – EV
- 7:20pm – Deyyess
- 8:15pm – Amie Blue
Reload Stage
- 12:30pm – CamUKG
- 2pm – SHADEV
- 3:30pm – FUZION
- 5pm – ESC
- 6:30pm – Sophia Violet
- 9:30pm – Riordan
LS23
- 10pm – ESC
- 11pm – Douvelle19
- 12:15am – P-rallel
- 1:45am – Silva Bumpa
Saturday, 23 August
Main Stage
- 12pm – Red Rum Club
- 12:40pm – Alessi Rose
- 1:30pm – The Royston Club
- 2:25pm – Bloc Party
- 3:50pm – Wallows
- 4:55pm – The Kooks
- 6:40pm – Chappell Roan
- 9:10pm – Hozier
Chevron Stage
- 12:00pm – Good Health Good Wealth
- 12:35pm – Charlotte Plank
- 1:25pm – Badger
- 2:15pm – Nemzzz
- 3:20pm – Still Woozy
- 4:25pm – Soft Play
- 5:40pm – Rudim3ntal
- 8:10pm – AJ Tracey
- 12:30pm – C100
- 1:45am – DJ Battle
Festival Republic Stage
- 12:35pm – Any Young Mechanic
- 1:25pm – Glixen
- 2:15pm – Jasmine.4.T
- 3:05pm – Been Stellar
- 3:55pm – Sofia Isella
- 4:45pm –Snayx
- 5:35pm – The Linda Lindas
- 7:15pm – Heartworms
- 8:05pm – Mannequin Pussy
- 9:05pm – High Vis
- 10:10 – The Chats
BBC Introducing Stage
- 12pm – Girl Group
- 12:55pm – Enna
- 1:50pm – Charles
- 2:45pm – Phoebe Green
- 4:35pm – Artio
- 5:30pm – Overpass
- 6:25pm – Jack Dean
- 7:20pm – Ashley Singh
- 8:15pm – Chanel Yates
Reload Stage
- 2pm – Scruz
- 3:30pm – Tommy Villiers
- 5pm – Daisy
- 6:30pm – Saint Ludo
- 8pm – T-Lex
- 9:30pm – Gentlemens Club
LS23
- 10pm – Daisy
- 11:15pm – Badger
- 12:30am – TBA
- 1:45am – Disrupta
Sunday, 24 August
Main Stage
- 12pm – VOILÁ
- 12:45pm – Lambrini Girls
- 1:35pm – South Arcade
- 2:25pm – Good Neighbours
- 3:25pm – Royal Otis
- 4:40pm – Conan Gray
- 6pm – Enter Shikari
- 7:25pm – Limp Bizkit
- 9:20pm – Bring Me The Horizon
Chevron Stage
- 12pm – James And The Cold Gun
- 12:35pm – Blanco
- 1:15pm – Issey Cross
- 1:55pm – Pozer
- 2:45pm – Example
- 4:05pm – Pale Waves
- 5:10pm – Bakar
- 6:15pm – Wunderhorse
- 7:10pm – Jazzy
- 8:20pm – Becky Hill
- 12:30am – Jeremiah Asiamah
- 2am – DJ Battle
Festival Republic Stage
- 12pm – Sunday (1994)
- 12:50pm – Rifle
- 1:40pm – Mouth Culture
- 2:30pm – Origami Angel
- 3:20pm – Ecca Vandal
- 4:10pm – Vlure
- 5pm – Balming Tiger
- 5:50pm – House Of Protection
- 6:50pm – Bilmuri
- 8:40pm – Snow Strippers
BBC Introducing Stage
- 12pm – Mudi Sama
- 12:55pm – Keo
- 1:50pm – Eville
- 2:45pm – Finn Forster
- 4:35pm – V.I.C
- 5:30pm – Lleo
- 6:25pm – The Pill
- 7:20pm – Unpeople
- 8:15pm – Nxdia
Reload Stage
- 2:30pm – Megan Wroe
- 4pm – Tomike
- 5:30pm – Gee Lee
- 7pm – Omar+
- 8:30pm – Bushbaby
- 10pm – Dj Jackum
LS23
- 10pm – Auramatic
- 11:15pm – n4tee
- 12:30am – MPH
- 2am – [IVY]