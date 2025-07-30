PRESIDENT tickets go on sale for their first ever headline UK and European tour

PRESIDENT tickets go on sale for their first ever tour

PRESIDENT tickets go on sale for their first ever headline tour – and this is everything you need to know.

The masked group will embark on The Campaign Trail in early 2026, stopping off across Europe, before playing in the UK and Ireland in April.

“We never set out to lead,” the band said. “But when enough people walk beside you, it becomes a march. The Campaign Trail is for everyone who’s felt something stir inside them. Now is the time to raise your voice.”

The tour will begin on 9 January in Paris, and stopping off in Amsterdam, Cologne, Zurich, Barcelona and Madrid.

They’ll then resume the tour on 12 April in Dublin, and head to venues in Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, Bristol, Norwich, and London.

The news follows up that they’ll support Architects on their 2026 European tour, and play a one-off show at London’s Garage on 30 July.

They performed their first ever show at Download Festival in June, after being announced as performers in February – but confused festivalgoers as they had released no music.

Since then they’ve released tracks and accompanying music videos, which sees the members masked, while their debut EP King of Terrors, will be released in September.

Ahead of PRESIDENT tickets going on sale, you can find out prices, and on-sale dates and times below.

When do PRESIDENT tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday, 1 August via:

What are PRESIDENT ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that general admission tickets are priced at £22, plus booking fees.

9 January – Paris, Les Étoiles

10 January – Amsterdam, Bitterzoet

11 January – Cologne, Luxor

30 January – Zurich, Exil

1 February – Barcelona, La Nau

2 February – Madrid, Nazca

12 April – Dublin, Academy – tickets

14 April – Manchester, O2 Ritz – tickets

15 April – Glasgow, SWG3 TV Studio – tickets

17 April – Leeds, Project House – tickets

18 April – Bristol, Electric – tickets

20 April – Norwich, UEA – tickets

21 April – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town – tickets