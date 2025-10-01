Search icon

Music

01st Oct 2025

Oasis 2026 tour dates ‘leaked’ after Liam Gallagher teases ‘big announcement’

Joseph Loftus

Liam has teased a ‘big announcement’

Oasis tour dates have allegedly been leaked purporting to show a list of dates for gigs next year.

This news comes after Liam Gallagher himself teased a ‘big announcement’ on X earlier today.

It’s been a year since the 90s legend announced their reunion sparking mass jubilation across the world.

Over a million tickets were eventually sold as their tour spread from the UK to the world.

Now, there’s a lot of talk of another tour next year, though of course nothing as of yet is confirmed.

The ‘leaked’ tour dates suggest Oasis will be beginning a new tour in July 2026, starting with a gig at St James Park on Friday July 3.

They will then play two dates in Glasgow’s Hampden Park.

Five nights are said to follow at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, followed by four gigs at Knebworth Park in August.

The list has been labelled as ‘fake’ by some fans, but others are hoping that it’s true.

After all, Liam Gallagher did take to X earlier today to announce: “Big announcement coming soon keep your eyes peeled.”

Now Liam did post a follow up tweet saying: “I am the f***ing bollocks”.

So who knows?

