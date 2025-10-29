Miguel announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Miguel will tour across Europe in 2026

Miguel has announced details of a headline UK and European tour for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will embark on the tour next spring in support of his first album in eight years, Caos.

The UK leg of the tour will see him headline shows at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse, Birmingham’s O2 Academy and London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

The European leg is set to follow later that month, with performances scheduled for the likes of Brussels, Paris, Berlin, Prague, Milan, and Barcelona.

It’ll be in support of his recently released fifth studio album, which features singles “Always Time”, “RIP” and the title track “Caos”.

Fans can also expect to hear some of his biggest hits including viral track “Sure Thing”, “Coffee”, “Adorn” and “Sky Walker”.

Ahead of Miguel tickets going on sale for his UK and European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Miguel tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on Friday, 31 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, an artist is currently taking place, from 10am local time on Wednesday, 29 October. This available to fans who signed up via his website.

Plus in the UK customers with O2 and Virgin Media can access an O2 Priority sale via the mobile app from 10am on Wednesday, 29 October.

13 April – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester – tickets

14 April – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham – tickets

16 April – London, O2 Academy Brixton – tickets

19 April – Brussels, La Madeleine

20 April – Paris, L’Olympia – tickets

23 April – Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria – tickets

24 April – Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg – tickets

26 April – Berlin, Huxleys Neue Welt – tickets

27 April – Munich, Muffathalle – tickets

29 April – Prague, SaSaZu – tickets

30 April – Zurich, X-TRA – tickets

2 May – Milan, Alcatraz – tickets

4 May – Madrid, La Riviera – tickets

5 May – Barcelona, Razzmatazz – tickets