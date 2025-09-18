MGK announces 2026 UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

The Lost Americana Tour will head to Europe in 2026

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

MGK has announced details of a headline UK and European tour for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will take The Lost Americana Tour to arena venues across Europe in February and March.

He’ll begin the run from 15 February in Bologna, and head to the likes of Munich, Vienna, Krakow, Prague, Berlin, and Hamburg.

Other dates include Paris, Cologne, Amsterdam, and Dublin, with UK shows scheduled for Manchester, London, Glasgow, and Birmingham.

It’s part of a wider world tour, which is stopping off in North America, Australia and New Zealand in 2025 and 2026.

He’ll be joined by a host of support acts across the run including Wiz Khalifa, Julia Wolf, honestav, Beauty School Dropout, De’Wayne, MOD SUN and Emo Night.

It’ll be in support of his recently released seventh studio album, Lost Americana.

The LP features singles including “Cliche”, “Vampire Diaries”, and “Miss Sunshine”, and reached the top five in the UK, US and Australia.

Ahead of MGK tickets going on sale for his 2026 UK and European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do MGK tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 12pm local time on Thursday, 25 September via:

15 February – Bologna, Unipol Arena – tickets

17 February – Munich, Olympiahalle – tickets

18 February – Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle – tickets

20 February – Krakow, Tauron Arena – tickets

21 February – Prague, O2 Arena – tickets

24 February – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets

25 February – Hamburg, Barclays Arena – tickets

27 February – Paris, Adidas Arena – tickets

2 March – Cologne, LANXESS arena – tickets

3 March – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

5 March – London, O2 Arena – tickets

7 March – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

8 March – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

10 March – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets

12 March – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets