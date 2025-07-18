Metallica are releasing more London Stadium tickets!

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Metallica are releasing more tickets for their London Stadium shows – and this is everything you need to know.

The group announced UK shows on their M72 World Tour earlier this year, with dates planned for Glasgow, Cardiff and London in 2026.

They’ll play two nights at London Stadium on 3 and 5 July, which is dubbed as a “no repeat weekend”, and will see the group play two entirely different setlists each night.

When tickets were originally released fans could secure a double ticket to attend both shows.

But now, it’s been confirmed that single-day tickets are being released for fans who can only attend one show.

“If you can’t join Metallica for a full No Repeat Weekend – two nights featuring two completely unique setlists – don’t miss your chance to grab your Single-Day ticket. Limited inventory available,” Ticketmaster announced.

Night one on 3 July will see the group joined by Gojira and Knocked Loose, while 5 July will see support from Pantera and Avatar.

Ahead of additional Metallica tickets being released for their London Stadium shows, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Metallica tickets go on sale?

If you want to secure single-day tickets for their London shows on 3 & 5 July then they’ll be released at 10am on Friday, 25 July.

You can purchase them via:

If you want two-day tickets for London, or tickets for Glasgow or Cardiff then you can shop limited availability tickets now via Ticketmaster.

What’s Metallica’s stage setup?

This is the confirmed stage setup for Metallica’s 2026 Europe tour. It includes a Snake Pit standing section, general admission pitch standing and tiered seats. This should give you a good idea of what ticket type you’ll be after during the on-sale.

The Metallica seating plan for their London Stadium shows. (Ticketmaster)

25 June – Glasgow, Hampden Park National Stadium – tickets

28 June – Cardiff, Principality Stadium – tickets

3 July – London Stadium – tickets

5 July – London Stadium – tickets