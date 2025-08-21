Maximo Park announce 20th anniversary UK tour dates - and this is how to get tickets.

Maximo Park will celebrate their debut album

Maximo Park have announced a UK tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album.

The group will tour in February 2026 to perform songs from A Certain Trigger as well as their greatest hits.

The tour will begin on 6 February in Glasgow and head to the likes of Manchester, Liverpool, Bristol, London, and Cambridge.

They’ll also headline shows in Nottingham, Leeds, and finish up with a hometown show in Newcastle on 21 February.

Fans can expect to hear hits from their 2005 debut including “Apply Some Pressure”, “Graffiti”, and “Going Missing”.

The LP was released in May 2005 and reached the top 20 on the UK Albums Chart, before going on to be nominated for the Mercury Music Prize.

They’ll also celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album with a new 2025 reissue, which will be released on 31 October.

It’s set to include ‘missing songs’ from the era called “A19”, “Isolation”, and “My Life in Reverse” as well as rarities and B-sides.

Ahead of Maximo Park tickets going on sale for their UK tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Maximo Park tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale from 10am on Friday, 29 August via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, an artist presale takes place from 10am on Wednesday, 27 August. To access this sign up to the group’s mailing list via their website here.

An O2 Priority sale also takes place during the same date and time. This can be accessed via the O2 mobile app for customers signed up to the mobile network.

6 February – O2 Academy, Glasgow – Ticketmaster

7 February – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

8 February – O2 Academy, Liverpool – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

10 February – O2 Academy, Bournemouth – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

11 February – O2 Academy, Bristol – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

13 February – O2 Academy, Birmingham – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

14 February – O2 Academy Brixton, London – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

15 February – O2 Academy, Oxford – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

17 February – Corn Exchange, Cambridge – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

18 February – Rock City, Nottingham – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

20 February – O2 Academy, Leeds – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

21 February – O2 City Hall, Newcastle – Ticketmaster / See Tickets