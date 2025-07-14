Magdalena Bay announce UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets.

Magdalena Bay to tour Europe in 2026

Magdalena Bay have announced details of a headline UK and European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets.

The duo will headline shows in early 2026 as part of the Imaginal Mystery Tour.

It’ll begin on 2 February in Birmingham and head to the likes of Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, and London’s O2 Brixton Academy.

They’ll then take the tour to Antwerp, Amsterdam, Paris, Cologne, Copenhagen, and finish up in Stockholm on 26 February.

It’ll be in support of their 2024 album, Imaginal Disk, and mark some of their biggest headline shows to date.

The LP features singles “Death & Romance” and “Image” and received acclaim from critics, placing on several year-end listicles of the best music.

This summer they’ve played at the likes of Primavera, Roskilde, Open’er, LIDO Festival, and supported Billie Eilish on her arena tour.

Ahead of Magdalena Bay tickets going on sale for their 2026 UK and European tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Magdalena Bay tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on Friday, 18 July via:

Can I get presale tickets?

An artist presale takes place from 9am local time on Wednesday, 16 July. This can be accessed by signing up via the group’s website here. Just choose your preferred date to sign up and you’ll receive a unique presale link to access tickets early.

2 February – Birmingham, O2 Academy – tickets

3 February – Cardiff, DEPOT – tickets

5 February – Dublin, Vicar Street – tickets

7 February – Glasgow, O2 Academy – tickets

8 February – Manchester, O2 Apollo – tickets

10 February – London, O2 Academy Brixton – tickets

13 February – Antwerp, De Roma – tickets

14 February – Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg – tickets

15 February – Amsterdam, Paradiso – tickets

17 February – Paris, Salle Pleyel – tickets

19 February – Zürich, Volkshaus – tickets

20 February – Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria – tickets

22 February – Berlin, Columbiahalle – tickets

24 February – Copenhagen, Vega – tickets

25 February – Oslo, Rockefeller Music Hall – tickets

26 February – Stockholm, Fållan – tickets