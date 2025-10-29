Mac DeMarco announces 2026 UK and European summer tour dates

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Mac DeMarco has announced details of a headline UK and European tour for summer 2026.

The artist will tour across Europe in support of his newly released album, Guitar.

He’ll follow up his previously announced appearance at Primavera Sound with a three night residency at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

He’ll then stop off in the likes of Berlin, Prague, Warsaw, Vienna, Budapest, Milan, Rome, Istanbul, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Antwerp and Lisbon to name a few.

It’ll be in support of his sixth studio album, Guitar, which marked his first in three years.

The LP features singles “Home”, “Holy” and “Phantom”, and he’s set to embark on a winter tour in support of it across the UK and Ireland this November.

The 2025 shows have sold out, with dates planned for Dublin’s National Stadium and London’s Eventim Apollo.

Ahead of Mac DeMarco tickets going on sale for his 2026 UK and European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Mac DeMarco tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on Friday, 31 October via:

10 June – O2 Academy Brixton, London – tickets

11 June – O2 Academy Brixton, London – tickets

12 June – O2 Academy Brixton, London – tickets

14 June – Best Kept Secret Festival, Hilvarenbeek – tickets

15 June – Capitol, Offenbach – tickets

17 June – Zitadelle, Berlin – tickets

18 June – Forum Karlín, Prague – tickets

20 June – Torwar, Warsaw – tickets

22 June – Arena Open Air, Vienna – tickets

23 June – Budapest Park, Budapest – tickets

25 June – Kino Šiška, Ljubljana – tickets

27 June – Sequoie, Bologna – tickets

28 June – Auditorium Parco della Musica – Cavea, Rome – tickets

30 June – Parco della Musica, Milan – tickets

2 July – KüçükÇiftlik Park, Istanbul – tickets

29 August – Collins Barracks, Dublin – tickets

31 August – Ulster Hall, Belfast – tickets

1 September – Barrowland, Glasgow – tickets

7 September – OLT Rivierenhof, Antwerp – tickets

8 September – OLT Rivierenhof, Antwerp – tickets

10 September – La Carrière, Nantes – tickets

11 September – Krakatoa, Bordeaux – tickets

13 September – Silo, Marseille – tickets

20 September – LAV, Lisbon – tickets