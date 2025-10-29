Mac DeMarco announces 2026 UK and European summer tour dates

Mac DeMarco announces 2026 tour dates
Mac DeMarco has announced details of a headline UK and European tour for summer 2026.
The artist will tour across Europe in support of his newly released album, Guitar.
He’ll follow up his previously announced appearance at Primavera Sound with a three night residency at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.
He’ll then stop off in the likes of Berlin, Prague, Warsaw, Vienna, Budapest, Milan, Rome, Istanbul, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Antwerp and Lisbon to name a few.
It’ll be in support of his sixth studio album, Guitar, which marked his first in three years.
The LP features singles “Home”, “Holy” and “Phantom”, and he’s set to embark on a winter tour in support of it across the UK and Ireland this November.
The 2025 shows have sold out, with dates planned for Dublin’s National Stadium and London’s Eventim Apollo.
Ahead of Mac DeMarco tickets going on sale for his 2026 UK and European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.
When do Mac DeMarco tickets go on sale?
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on Friday, 31 October via:
- Ticketmaster UK
- Ticketmaster Ireland
- Ticketmaster France
- Ticketmaster Czech Republic
- Ticketmaster Austria
What are the tour dates?
10 June – O2 Academy Brixton, London – tickets
11 June – O2 Academy Brixton, London – tickets
12 June – O2 Academy Brixton, London – tickets
14 June – Best Kept Secret Festival, Hilvarenbeek – tickets
15 June – Capitol, Offenbach – tickets
17 June – Zitadelle, Berlin – tickets
18 June – Forum Karlín, Prague – tickets
20 June – Torwar, Warsaw – tickets
22 June – Arena Open Air, Vienna – tickets
23 June – Budapest Park, Budapest – tickets
25 June – Kino Šiška, Ljubljana – tickets
27 June – Sequoie, Bologna – tickets
28 June – Auditorium Parco della Musica – Cavea, Rome – tickets
30 June – Parco della Musica, Milan – tickets
2 July – KüçükÇiftlik Park, Istanbul – tickets
29 August – Collins Barracks, Dublin – tickets
31 August – Ulster Hall, Belfast – tickets
1 September – Barrowland, Glasgow – tickets
7 September – OLT Rivierenhof, Antwerp – tickets
8 September – OLT Rivierenhof, Antwerp – tickets
10 September – La Carrière, Nantes – tickets
11 September – Krakatoa, Bordeaux – tickets
13 September – Silo, Marseille – tickets
20 September – LAV, Lisbon – tickets