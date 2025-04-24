Loyle Carner announces 2025 world tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Loyle Carner has announced details of a headline world tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will embark on the ‘Hopefully! Tour’, stopping off across Europe, North America and Australia in 2025 and 2026.

It’ll be in support of the newly announced album of the same name, which is due for release on 20 June and features single “All I Need/In My Mind”.

The tour will begin on 7 October in Stockholm and head to the likes of Oslo, Amsterdam, Berlin, Hamburg, Zurich, Paris and Brussels.

He’ll then headline a residency at London’s Brixton Academy across four nights before arena shows in Cardiff and Dublin.

The rapper will then play multiple nights at venues in Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham and Manchester in November.

The Australian leg of the tour includes shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth ahead of the North American dates in early 2026.

His upcoming album follows up 2022’s Mercury Prize-nominated Hugo and will explore “life-affirming exploration of fatherhood, childhood and alternative music”.

Ahead of Loyle Carner tickets going on sale for his world tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Loyle Carner tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am local time on Friday, 2 May via:

In Australia tickets go on general sale at 9am local time on Wednesday, 30 April via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans in the UK and Europe who pre-order his album from your local store by 10am local time on Tuesday, 29 April will receive an exclusive ticket presale code for the tour. You will receive your presale code and ticket link by 8am BST on Wednesday, 30 April.

The presale will then be live from 9AM BST on Wednesday, 30 April.

Fans in the US can sign up to a presale here. Just choose your preferred date to access tickets with the presale taking place on Monday, 28 April at 9am local time.

7 October – Stockholm, Annexet

8 October – Oslo, Sentrum Scene

11 October – Amsterdam, AFAS Live – tickets

13 October – Copenhagen, KB Hallen

15 October – Berlin, UFO im Velrodrom – tickets

16 October – Hamburg, Sporthalle – tickets

18 October – Munich, Zenith – tickets

19 October – Zurich, Halle 622 – tickets

21 October – Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle – tickets

22 October – Cologne, Palladium – tickets

24 October – Paris, Zenith – tickets

25 October – Brussels, Forest National – tickets

2 November – London, O2 Academy Brixton – tickets

3 November – London, O2 Academy Brixton – tickets

4 November – London, O2 Academy Brixton – tickets

5 November – London, O2 Academy Brixton – tickets

7 November – Cardiff, Utilita Arena – tickets

9 November – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

12 November – Glasgow, O2 Academy – tickets

13 November – Glasgow, O2 Academy – tickets

14 November – Glasgow, O2 Academy – tickets

18 November – Newcastle, O2 City Hall – tickets

19 November – Newcastle, O2 City Hall – tickets

20 November – Birmingham, O2 Academy – tickets

21 November – Birmingham, O2 Academy – tickets

23 November – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse – tickets

24 November – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse – tickets

25 November – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse – tickets

2 December – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall – tickets

4 December – Sydney, Sydney Opera House Forecourt – tickets

6 December – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl – tickets

9 December – Perth, Metro City – tickets

19 February – Chicago, Thalia Hall

21 February – Toronto, History

22 February – Montreal, Beanfield Theatre

24 February – Boston, Royale

26 February – Washington DC, The Fillmore

27 February – Brooklyn, Brooklyn Paramount

3 March – San Francisco, The Regency Ballroom

3 May – Los Angeles, The Novo