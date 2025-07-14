Search icon

Music

14th Jul 2025

Last minute Imagine Dragons tickets released for their London shows

Jonny Yates

Last minute Imagine Dragons tickets released for their London shows.

Imagine Dragons bring their tour to London this month

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

A limited amount of Imagine Dragons tickets have been released for their shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The group will bring their ongoing Loom World Tour to the London venue across two nights on 25-26 July.

It’ll mark their biggest headline UK shows to date, and will be in support of their sixth album of the same name.

Fans can expect to hear the likes of “Thunder”, “Believer”, “Radioactive”, and “Demons” to name a few.

They’re currently on the European leg of the tour which has stopped off in Barcelona, Paris, Budapest, Prague, and Lisbon.

After initially announcing the two Tottenham Hotspur Stadium shows, tickets were snapped up by fans, and the shows were officially sold out.

Ahead of the shows taking place this month, it’s been confirmed that extra tickets are being released for fans who missed out.

You can find out everything we know about newly released Imagine Dragons tickets for their London shows below.

How do I get Imagine Dragons tickets for their Tottenham Hotspur Stadium shows?

Ticketmaster posted on X: “A limited number of tickets have been released for Imagine Dragons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Grab them before they’re gone.”

They’re now available to shop, with the best availability for seated tickets:

At the time of writing a number of fan-to-fan resale tickets are available to shop on Ticketmaster. This includes gold circle standing, and general admission standing tickets for both shows, priced at £107-£170.

Ticketmaster’s fan-to-fan resale allows fans who can no longer attend an event to list their tickets at face value – or less – and the tickets will be transferred securely to your account.

You can shop them now via Ticketmaster.

When are their London the tour dates?

The group are scheduled to headline two nights at the venue as part of the Loom World Tour:

25 July – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

26 July – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Topics:

Affiliate,Imagine Dragons,Music,Tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

Bob Dylan ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Bob Dylan ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Alter Bridge announce UK and European tour dates – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Alter Bridge announce UK and European tour dates – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Last minute Usyk vs Dubois tickets available for Wembley Stadium

Affiliate

Last minute Usyk vs Dubois tickets available for Wembley Stadium

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Kneecap announce their ‘biggest run of shows ever’ with UK tour dates

Affiliate

Kneecap announce their ‘biggest run of shows ever’ with UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Deftones ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Deftones ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

All Time Low ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

All Time Low ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Magdalena Bay announce UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Magdalena Bay announce UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

All Time Low announce UK and European tour dates – how to get tickets

Affiliate

All Time Low announce UK and European tour dates – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Deftones announce UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Deftones announce UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Sycamore Gap vandals handed lengthy prison sentence

Sycamore Gap

Sycamore Gap vandals handed lengthy prison sentence

By Nina McLaughlin

Former WWE star Kevin Nikel has been shot dead

sensitive

Former WWE star Kevin Nikel has been shot dead

By Sammi Minion

One of the most underrated UK festivals has slashed prices for a limited time

butlins's big weekender

One of the most underrated UK festivals has slashed prices for a limited time

By Jonny Yates

Thousands of Afghans secretly brought to UK in £850,000,000 scheme

Afghanistan

Thousands of Afghans secretly brought to UK in £850,000,000 scheme

By Harry Warner

Nurse, 31, killed in Southend plane crash was ‘on her first day of the job’

airport

Nurse, 31, killed in Southend plane crash was ‘on her first day of the job’

By Sammi Minion

Trump asked Zelenskyy if Kyiv could hit Moscow

Moscow

Trump asked Zelenskyy if Kyiv could hit Moscow

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

People are only just finding out why ice creams with flakes are called 99s

Cadbury

People are only just finding out why ice creams with flakes are called 99s

By JOE

Married At First Sight are looking for desperate singles to apply for their new series

MAFS

Married At First Sight are looking for desperate singles to apply for their new series

By JOE

Robbie Williams reveals his mum doesn’t recognise him anymore

Dementia

Robbie Williams reveals his mum doesn’t recognise him anymore

By Erin McLaughlin

Donald Trump teases changing the name ‘soccer’ to ‘football’ in the United States 

Club World Cup

Donald Trump teases changing the name ‘soccer’ to ‘football’ in the United States 

By Sammi Minion

Kneecap announce their ‘biggest run of shows ever’ with UK tour dates

Affiliate

Kneecap announce their ‘biggest run of shows ever’ with UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

World’s oldest marathon runner dies aged 114 after ‘being hit by car’

Marathon

World’s oldest marathon runner dies aged 114 after ‘being hit by car’

By Ava Keady

Load more stories