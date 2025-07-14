Last minute Imagine Dragons tickets released for their London shows.

Imagine Dragons bring their tour to London this month

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

A limited amount of Imagine Dragons tickets have been released for their shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The group will bring their ongoing Loom World Tour to the London venue across two nights on 25-26 July.

It’ll mark their biggest headline UK shows to date, and will be in support of their sixth album of the same name.

Fans can expect to hear the likes of “Thunder”, “Believer”, “Radioactive”, and “Demons” to name a few.

They’re currently on the European leg of the tour which has stopped off in Barcelona, Paris, Budapest, Prague, and Lisbon.

After initially announcing the two Tottenham Hotspur Stadium shows, tickets were snapped up by fans, and the shows were officially sold out.

Ahead of the shows taking place this month, it’s been confirmed that extra tickets are being released for fans who missed out.

You can find out everything we know about newly released Imagine Dragons tickets for their London shows below.

How do I get Imagine Dragons tickets for their Tottenham Hotspur Stadium shows?

Ticketmaster posted on X: “A limited number of tickets have been released for Imagine Dragons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Grab them before they’re gone.”

They’re now available to shop, with the best availability for seated tickets:

At the time of writing a number of fan-to-fan resale tickets are available to shop on Ticketmaster. This includes gold circle standing, and general admission standing tickets for both shows, priced at £107-£170.

Ticketmaster’s fan-to-fan resale allows fans who can no longer attend an event to list their tickets at face value – or less – and the tickets will be transferred securely to your account.

You can shop them now via Ticketmaster.

The group are scheduled to headline two nights at the venue as part of the Loom World Tour:

25 July – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

26 July – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium