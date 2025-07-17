Search icon

Music

17th Jul 2025

Last minute Drake tickets available for his UK and European tour dates

Jonny Yates

Last minute Drake tickets available for his UK and European tour dates

Drake is heading on his UK and European tour soon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Drake is kicking off his $ome $pecial $hows 4 U Tour this month – and fans can get last minute tickets.

The rapper is joined by PartyNextDoor for the huge run, which is stopping off at arenas across the UK and Europe.

The duo will begin the run on 20 July in Birmingham, and play multiple nights in Manchester, Amsterdam, Zurich and Cologne.

The tour will continue into September with shows in Paris, Berlin, Munich, and finishing up in Hamburg on 23 September.

It follows up Drake’s sold-out run at Wireless Festival in London earlier this month, which saw him headline all three nights of the festival.

He was joined by the likes of Lauryn Hill, Giveon, Mario, Bryson Tiller, Skepta, Dave, Central Cee, Sexyy Red, and more across the weekend.

The upcoming shows are in support of the pair’s collaborative album, Some Sexy Songs 4 U, which was released earlier this year. It features singles “Nokia”, “Gimme a Hug”, and “Somebody Loves Me”.

When the tour was initially announced earlier this year extra dates were added due to a huge demand for tickets.

As the tour is approaching more tickets have been made available for the UK and European shows, and you can find out how to get them below

How do I get Drake tickets for his UK and European tour?

At the time of writing there is availability for all of his shows in Birmingham and Manchester via Ticketmaster here.

The best availability – which includes seated and standing tickets – is for his Manchester shows on 28 July and 4 August, with tickets starting from £109.95 each.

This includes Ticketmaster’s fan-to-fan resale tickets, which allows fans who can no longer attend an event to list their tickets at face value – or less – and the tickets will be transferred securely to your account. You can shop them now via Ticketmaster.

If you’re after a specific section then you can shop via Twickets. The platform allows fans to list their tickets at face value or less. At the time of writing there’s ‘good availability’ for all of the UK shows.

What are Drake’s new tour dates?

20-21 July – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets

23 July – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets

25-26 July – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

28 July – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

30-31 July – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

2 August – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

4 August – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

7 August – Antwerp, Sportpaleis – tickets

9 August – Zurich, Hallenstadion – tickets

11 August – Zurich, Hallenstadion – tickets

12 August – Zurich, Hallenstadion – tickets

15-16 August – Cologne, Lanxess Arena – tickets

18 August – Cologne, Lanxess Arena – tickets

21-22 August – Stockholm, Avicii Arena – tickets

24-25 August – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – tickets

29-30 August – Milan, Unipol Arena – tickets

1 September – Milan, Unipol Arena – tickets

7-8 September – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets

11-12 September – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets

14 September – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets

16 & 18 September – Munich, Olympiahalle – tickets

19 September – Munich, Olympiahalle – tickets

22-23 September – Hamburg, Barclays Arena – tickets

Topics:

Affiliate,Drake,Music,Tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

Kneecap announce extra dates and tickets for UK tour due to demand

Affiliate

Kneecap announce extra dates and tickets for UK tour due to demand

By Jonny Yates

Lady Gaga reveals the setlist for the Mayhem Ball Tour – how to still get tickets

Affiliate

Lady Gaga reveals the setlist for the Mayhem Ball Tour – how to still get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Blazing inferno destroys main stage at major festival days before it was due to begin

Fire

Blazing inferno destroys main stage at major festival days before it was due to begin

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Alter Bridge ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Alter Bridge ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Kneecap ticket prices revealed for their 2025 UK tour dates

Affiliate

Kneecap ticket prices revealed for their 2025 UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Bob Dylan ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Bob Dylan ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Alter Bridge announce UK and European tour dates – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Alter Bridge announce UK and European tour dates – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Kneecap announce their ‘biggest run of shows ever’ with UK tour dates

Affiliate

Kneecap announce their ‘biggest run of shows ever’ with UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Deftones ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Deftones ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

One of the very best thriller movies of the past 10 years is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the very best thriller movies of the past 10 years is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

An absolutely iconic film franchise returns this week with star-studded reboot

Horror

An absolutely iconic film franchise returns this week with star-studded reboot

By Stephen Porzio

Man who ignored ‘no sex’ advice after hair transplant instantly regrets it

Hair Transplant

Man who ignored ‘no sex’ advice after hair transplant instantly regrets it

By Nina McLaughlin

Jon Rahm furious at Portrush fan after incident that led to Spaniard bogeying hole

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm furious at Portrush fan after incident that led to Spaniard bogeying hole

By SportsJOE

Footballing great-grandson of notorious dictator set to make first top-flight appearance

Football

Footballing great-grandson of notorious dictator set to make first top-flight appearance

By Sammi Minion

Trump says Coca-Cola to change key ingredient in its drinks

Coca Cola

Trump says Coca-Cola to change key ingredient in its drinks

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Voting age to be lowered to 16 for next general election

keir starmer

Voting age to be lowered to 16 for next general election

By Charlie Herbert

Second Harry Potter star banned from driving on same day as Emma Watson

Driving

Second Harry Potter star banned from driving on same day as Emma Watson

By Ava Keady

British 18-year-old died ‘before he’d even unpacked his bags’ on first lads’ holiday

Drug use

British 18-year-old died ‘before he’d even unpacked his bags’ on first lads’ holiday

By Sammi Minion

Norwegian Olympic medallist Audun Grønvold dies after lightning strike

News

Norwegian Olympic medallist Audun Grønvold dies after lightning strike

By Harry Warner

American state rocked by 7.3 magnitude earthquake leaving residents scrambling to high ground

Alaska

American state rocked by 7.3 magnitude earthquake leaving residents scrambling to high ground

By Harry Warner

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 55

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 55

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories