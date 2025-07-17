Last minute Drake tickets available for his UK and European tour dates

Drake is heading on his UK and European tour soon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Drake is kicking off his $ome $pecial $hows 4 U Tour this month – and fans can get last minute tickets.

The rapper is joined by PartyNextDoor for the huge run, which is stopping off at arenas across the UK and Europe.

The duo will begin the run on 20 July in Birmingham, and play multiple nights in Manchester, Amsterdam, Zurich and Cologne.

The tour will continue into September with shows in Paris, Berlin, Munich, and finishing up in Hamburg on 23 September.

It follows up Drake’s sold-out run at Wireless Festival in London earlier this month, which saw him headline all three nights of the festival.

He was joined by the likes of Lauryn Hill, Giveon, Mario, Bryson Tiller, Skepta, Dave, Central Cee, Sexyy Red, and more across the weekend.

The upcoming shows are in support of the pair’s collaborative album, Some Sexy Songs 4 U, which was released earlier this year. It features singles “Nokia”, “Gimme a Hug”, and “Somebody Loves Me”.

When the tour was initially announced earlier this year extra dates were added due to a huge demand for tickets.

As the tour is approaching more tickets have been made available for the UK and European shows, and you can find out how to get them below

How do I get Drake tickets for his UK and European tour?

At the time of writing there is availability for all of his shows in Birmingham and Manchester via Ticketmaster here.

The best availability – which includes seated and standing tickets – is for his Manchester shows on 28 July and 4 August, with tickets starting from £109.95 each.

This includes Ticketmaster’s fan-to-fan resale tickets, which allows fans who can no longer attend an event to list their tickets at face value – or less – and the tickets will be transferred securely to your account. You can shop them now via Ticketmaster.

If you’re after a specific section then you can shop via Twickets. The platform allows fans to list their tickets at face value or less. At the time of writing there’s ‘good availability’ for all of the UK shows.

20-21 July – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets

23 July – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets

25-26 July – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

28 July – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

30-31 July – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

2 August – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

4 August – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

7 August – Antwerp, Sportpaleis – tickets

9 August – Zurich, Hallenstadion – tickets

11 August – Zurich, Hallenstadion – tickets

12 August – Zurich, Hallenstadion – tickets

15-16 August – Cologne, Lanxess Arena – tickets

18 August – Cologne, Lanxess Arena – tickets

21-22 August – Stockholm, Avicii Arena – tickets

24-25 August – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – tickets

29-30 August – Milan, Unipol Arena – tickets

1 September – Milan, Unipol Arena – tickets

7-8 September – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets

11-12 September – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets

14 September – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets

16 & 18 September – Munich, Olympiahalle – tickets

19 September – Munich, Olympiahalle – tickets

22-23 September – Hamburg, Barclays Arena – tickets