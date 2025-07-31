Last minute Creamfields tickets are available to buy for the 2025 edition

Last-minute Creamfields tickets are available

Last-minute Creamfields tickets are still available to buy for the 2025 edition.

The festival returns across bank holiday weekend on 21-24 August, with some of the biggest names in dance music.

It’ll be headlined by the likes of Swedish House Mafia, David Guetta, Chase & Status, and Martin Garrix, with hundreds more performing during the weekend.

The festival will feature a number of stages, including the return of the Steel Yard, as well as indoor stage APEX which debuted in 2024.

The indoor stage has a capacity of 30,000 people and will feature sets from Fisher, Hardwell, ANYMA, Ben Hemsley, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.

Ahead of the festival taking place last-minute weekend and day tickets are available to buy – but they’re likely to be snapped up.

You can find out everything you need to know about Creamfields 2025 including lineup, and how to still get tickets below.

Can I still get Creamfields tickets for 2025?

Yes, there are a number of different ticket options still available for Creamfields 2025. This includes day tickets, non-camping weekend tickets, and camping tickets if you want to make a full weekend of it.

Where can I buy tickets for Creamfields?

They’re all available to shop from Ticketmaster here.

How much are tickets?

Day tickets and non-camping tickets are priced at the following:

Friday day ticket – £84

Saturday day ticket – £137.50

Sunday day tickets – £137.50

3-day non-camping ticket – £295.01

2-day non-camping (Friday/Saturday) ticket – £198

2-day non-camping (Saturday/Sunday) ticket – £220

While camping tickets are priced at the following:

4-day standard camping – £310

3-day standard camping – £290

2-day standard camping – £260

4-day bronze camping – £350

3-day bronze camping – £330

2-day bronze camping – £300

4-day silver camping – £380

3-day silver camping – £350

2-day silver camping – £320

4-day gold camping – £450

3-day gold camping – £410

2-day gold camping – £360

Payment plans are also available for all above ticket types, starting from £20. They’re all available to shop from Ticketmaster.

Who’s on the lineup?

This year’s lineup features sets from Chase & Status, Swedish House Mafia, MK, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, and Eric Prydz to name a few.

You can check out the full lineup including stage splits below.