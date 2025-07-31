Search icon

Music

31st Jul 2025

Last minute Creamfields tickets are available to buy for the 2025 edition

Jonny Yates

Last minute Creamfields tickets are available to buy for the 2025 edition

Last-minute Creamfields tickets are available

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Last-minute Creamfields tickets are still available to buy for the 2025 edition.

The festival returns across bank holiday weekend on 21-24 August, with some of the biggest names in dance music.

It’ll be headlined by the likes of Swedish House Mafia, David Guetta, Chase & Status, and Martin Garrix, with hundreds more performing during the weekend.

The festival will feature a number of stages, including the return of the Steel Yard, as well as indoor stage APEX which debuted in 2024.

The indoor stage has a capacity of 30,000 people and will feature sets from Fisher, Hardwell, ANYMA, Ben Hemsley, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.

Ahead of the festival taking place last-minute weekend and day tickets are available to buy – but they’re likely to be snapped up.

You can find out everything you need to know about Creamfields 2025 including lineup, and how to still get tickets below.

Can I still get Creamfields tickets for 2025?

Yes, there are a number of different ticket options still available for Creamfields 2025. This includes day tickets, non-camping weekend tickets, and camping tickets if you want to make a full weekend of it.

Where can I buy tickets for Creamfields?

They’re all available to shop from Ticketmaster here.

How much are tickets?

Day tickets and non-camping tickets are priced at the following:

  • Friday day ticket – £84
  • Saturday day ticket – £137.50
  • Sunday day tickets – £137.50
  • 3-day non-camping ticket – £295.01
  • 2-day non-camping (Friday/Saturday) ticket – £198
  • 2-day non-camping (Saturday/Sunday) ticket – £220

While camping tickets are priced at the following:

  • 4-day standard camping – £310
  • 3-day standard camping – £290
  • 2-day standard camping – £260
  • 4-day bronze camping – £350
  • 3-day bronze camping – £330
  • 2-day bronze camping – £300
  • 4-day silver camping – £380
  • 3-day silver camping – £350
  • 2-day silver camping – £320
  • 4-day gold camping – £450
  • 3-day gold camping – £410
  • 2-day gold camping – £360

Payment plans are also available for all above ticket types, starting from £20. They’re all available to shop from Ticketmaster.

Who’s on the lineup?

This year’s lineup features sets from Chase & Status, Swedish House Mafia, MK, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, and Eric Prydz to name a few.

You can check out the full lineup including stage splits below.

Topics:

Affiliate,creamfields,Music,Tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

Original Iron Maiden singer Paul Mario Day dies aged 69

Iron Maiden

Original Iron Maiden singer Paul Mario Day dies aged 69

By Harry Warner

PRESIDENT tickets go on sale for their first ever headline UK and European tour

Affiliate

PRESIDENT tickets go on sale for their first ever headline UK and European tour

By Jonny Yates

Flo Rida announces European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Flo Rida announces European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Kelly Clarkson admits she spanks her children if they misbehave

American Idol

Kelly Clarkson admits she spanks her children if they misbehave

By JOE

Biffy Clyro ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Biffy Clyro ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Richard Ashcroft ticket prices and presale details confirmed for his UK arena tour

Affiliate

Richard Ashcroft ticket prices and presale details confirmed for his UK arena tour

By Jonny Yates

Renee Rapp ticket prices and presale details revealed for her European tour

Affiliate

Renee Rapp ticket prices and presale details revealed for her European tour

By Jonny Yates

Biffy Clyro announce UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Biffy Clyro announce UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Billie Eilish lost over 100,000 followers in an hour after sharing photo to Instagram

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish lost over 100,000 followers in an hour after sharing photo to Instagram

By JOE

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are reportedly dating

celebrity

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are reportedly dating

By Kat O'Connor

UK Church elects first female and openly gay Archbishop

Church

UK Church elects first female and openly gay Archbishop

By Harry Warner

Missing minute of Jeffrey Epstein jail tape has ‘been found’

News

Missing minute of Jeffrey Epstein jail tape has ‘been found’

By Harry Warner

Former Barcelona player hospitalised after being bitten by dog in genital area

Barcelona

Former Barcelona player hospitalised after being bitten by dog in genital area

By JOE

Kelly Clarkson admits she spanks her children if they misbehave

American Idol

Kelly Clarkson admits she spanks her children if they misbehave

By JOE

Surprising percentage of people that masturbate at work has been revealed

masturbation

Surprising percentage of people that masturbate at work has been revealed

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Travel chaos as planes grounded across multiple major UK airports

Travel chaos as planes grounded across multiple major UK airports

By Nina McLaughlin

Gemma Collins accidentally leaks bizarre wedding plans in social media post to fans

dancing on ice

Gemma Collins accidentally leaks bizarre wedding plans in social media post to fans

By JOE

Supercomputer predicts 2025-26 Premier League table with one major shock

Supercomputer predicts 2025-26 Premier League table with one major shock

By JOE

Sharon Osbourne’s heartbreaking tribute to Ozzy as she lays husband to rest

Birmingham

Sharon Osbourne’s heartbreaking tribute to Ozzy as she lays husband to rest

By Nina McLaughlin

Ryanair refuses widow refund for dead husband ‘unless he complains from beyond the grave’

News

Ryanair refuses widow refund for dead husband ‘unless he complains from beyond the grave’

By Harry Warner

Alexander Isak reaches verbal agreement in principle with Liverpool

Alexander Isak reaches verbal agreement in principle with Liverpool

By Jacob Entwistle

Load more stories