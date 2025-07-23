Last minute Blackpink tickets are available to buy for their Wembley Stadium shows

Blackpink tickets are still available for Wembley Stadium

Last minute Blackpink tickets are available for their Wembley Stadium shows – and this is how to get them.

The group will bring their Deadline World Tour to stadium venues in Europe this August.

It marks their first tour in two years, and will stop off in Paris, Milan, Barcelona, and finish up for two nights at Wembley Stadium on 15-16 August.

Fans can expect to hear their tracks “How You Like That”, “Jump”, “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du”, and “Kill This Love” as well as solo hits. This includes the likes of Lisa’s “Rockstar”, and Rosé’s “Apt.”.

Tickets initially sold out when they went on sale earlier this year, with extra dates added in cities due to demand.

But ahead of the upcoming UK and European shows fans have a chance of securing last minute tickets.

You can find out everything you need to know about Blackpink tickets for Wembley Stadium below.

How do I get Blackpink tickets for their Wembley Stadium shows?

At the time of writing there’s still availability for both Blackpink shows at Wembley Stadium.

The first show on Friday, 15 August has availability for tiered seating, and floor seating which are both priced from £180.25, while the top floor seats are priced at £318.65.

While the second show on Saturday, 15 August has more availability, with tiered seats, floor seats and rear standing tickets available.

These tickets are cheaper, with seated prices starting from £75.85, while standing tickets are priced at £141.95.

If you’re after a specific section then you can also shop tickets through fan-to-fan resale site Twickets. This platform allows fans to list their tickets at face value or less – so you won’t be ripped off by any hidden charges.

Just set up and account via Twickets here and once you’ve done that you can create an alert for ‘Blackpink tickets’ and a specific section in the venue.

What’s Blackpink’s setlist for their Deadline World Tour?

This is the setlist the group have performed so far in the likes of Goyang, South Korea, and SoFi Stadium in California, so fans can expect it to be similar during their two Wembley Stadium shows:

Kill This Love

Pink Venom

How You Like That

Playing With Fire

Shut Down

earthquake / Your Love

New Woman / Rockstar

Pretty Savage

Don’t Know What to Do

Whistle

Stay

Lovesick Girls

Mantra / with the IE (way up) / like JENNIE

3am / toxic till the end / APT.

JUMP

BOOMBAYAH

DDU-DU DDU-DU

As If It’s Your Last

Forever Young

Yeah Yeah Yeah

Encore:

JUMP (Reprise)

Really

See U Later

The group will make a number of stops across Europe as part of their ongoing Deadline World Tour:

2-3 August – Paris, Stade de France – tickets

6 August – Milan, Ippodromo La Maura – tickets

9 August – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys – tickets

15-16 August – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets