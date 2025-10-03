Kraftwerk announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

It marks their first UK tour in nearly a decade

Kraftwerk have announced details of a headline UK and Ireland tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will embark on the Multimedia Tour across 2026, marking their first run of UK shows in nine years.

It’ll begin on 17 May in Dublin, and head to Belfast, Wolverhampton, Manchester, Glasgow, Stockton and Sheffield.

They’ll then take the tour to venues in Brighton, Bristol, Bournemouth, Liverpool, Nottingham, and Edinburgh.

Plus the group will headline two nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 4-5 June.

The Multimedia Tour first began in 2012 at New York’s Museum of Modern Art and is described as “part performance, part digital installation”.

The 3D shows see the band playing music from across their career, including from 1974’s Autobahn, 1977’s Trans Europe Express, and 1981’s Computer World.

The German electronic pioneers took their current tour around North America earlier this year, including a set at Coachella, and played a one-off show at Forever Now Festival in Milton Keynes.

Ahead of Kraftwerk tickets going on sale for their UK and Ireland tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Kraftwerk tour tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am on Friday, 10 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, an O2 Priority sale takes place from 9am on Wednesday, 8 October. This is available to O2 and Virgin Media customers and can be accessed via the O2 mobile app.

17 May – Dublin, Bord Gais Energy Theatre – tickets

18 May – Belfast, Waterfront Hall – tickets

21 May – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall – tickets

22 May – Manchester, O2 Apollo – tickets

25 May – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall – tickets

27 May – Stockton, Globe – tickets

29 May – Sheffield, City Hall – tickets

30 May – Brighton, Centre – tickets

1 June – Bristol, Beacon – tickets

2 June – Bournemouth, International Centre – tickets

4 June – London, Royal Albert Hall – tickets

5 June – London, Royal Albert Hall – tickets

7 June – Liverpool, Empire Theatre – tickets

8 June – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall – tickets

9 June – Edinburgh, Playhouse – tickets