Kneecap announce extra dates and tickets for UK tour due to demand.

Kneecap have announced extra dates to their upcoming UK tour due to a huge demand for tickets.

Announcing the new shows, the group said on social media: “Well Fenians… Demand for the tour has been proper mental.

“Many pre-sales sold out after a few hours so WE’VE ADDED 3 EXTRA SHOWS in Leeds, Sheffield and Manchester.”

They’ll now play a second date at O2 Academy Leeds on 21 November, Sheffield’s Octagon on 25 November, and Manchester’s Academy on 29 November.

It follows up the announcement earlier this week that they’d embark on their “biggest run of shows ever” this November.

The tour is also stopping off in Liverpool, Cardiff, Newcastle, Birmingham, and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro across the month. Plus they’ll finish up the year with two sold-out nights at Dublin’s 3Arena this December.

Following the presale, the remaining Kneecap tickets will go on sale later this week – including their newly added shows.

You can find out everything you need to know about the general sale below.

When do Kneecap tickets go on sale?

Tickets for all tour dates go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 18 July via:

These are the group’s UK tour dates for 2025, with the newly added shows in bold:

18 September – London, Wembley Arena – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

14 November – Bournemouth, O2 Academy – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

15 November – Liverpool, Blackstone Street Warehouse – Ticketmaster

17 November – Cardiff, Depot – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

18 November – Bristol, The Prospect Building – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

20 November – Leeds, O2 Academy – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

21 November – Leeds, O2 Academy – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

22 November – Newcastle, O2 City Hall – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

24 November – Sheffield, Octagon – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

25 November – Sheffield, Octagon – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

27 November – Birmingham, O2 Academy – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

28 November – Manchester, Academy – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

29 November – Manchester, Academy – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

30 November – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – Ticketmaster