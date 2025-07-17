Kneecap announce extra dates and tickets for UK tour due to demand.

Kneecap add more dates to UK tour
Kneecap have announced extra dates to their upcoming UK tour due to a huge demand for tickets.
Announcing the new shows, the group said on social media: “Well Fenians… Demand for the tour has been proper mental.
“Many pre-sales sold out after a few hours so WE’VE ADDED 3 EXTRA SHOWS in Leeds, Sheffield and Manchester.”
They’ll now play a second date at O2 Academy Leeds on 21 November, Sheffield’s Octagon on 25 November, and Manchester’s Academy on 29 November.
It follows up the announcement earlier this week that they’d embark on their “biggest run of shows ever” this November.
The tour is also stopping off in Liverpool, Cardiff, Newcastle, Birmingham, and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro across the month. Plus they’ll finish up the year with two sold-out nights at Dublin’s 3Arena this December.
Following the presale, the remaining Kneecap tickets will go on sale later this week – including their newly added shows.
You can find out everything you need to know about the general sale below.
When do Kneecap tickets go on sale?
Tickets for all tour dates go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 18 July via:
What are the tour dates?
These are the group’s UK tour dates for 2025, with the newly added shows in bold:
18 September – London, Wembley Arena – Ticketmaster / See Tickets
14 November – Bournemouth, O2 Academy – Ticketmaster / See Tickets
15 November – Liverpool, Blackstone Street Warehouse – Ticketmaster
17 November – Cardiff, Depot – Ticketmaster / See Tickets
18 November – Bristol, The Prospect Building – Ticketmaster / See Tickets
20 November – Leeds, O2 Academy – Ticketmaster / See Tickets
21 November – Leeds, O2 Academy – Ticketmaster / See Tickets
22 November – Newcastle, O2 City Hall – Ticketmaster / See Tickets
24 November – Sheffield, Octagon – Ticketmaster / See Tickets
25 November – Sheffield, Octagon – Ticketmaster / See Tickets
27 November – Birmingham, O2 Academy – Ticketmaster / See Tickets
28 November – Manchester, Academy – Ticketmaster / See Tickets
29 November – Manchester, Academy – Ticketmaster / See Tickets
30 November – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – Ticketmaster