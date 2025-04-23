Search icon

Music

23rd Apr 2025

Keyshia Cole announces ‘The Way It Is’ 20th anniversary tour dates

Jonny Yates

Keyshia Cole announces anniversary tour dates

Keyshia Cole has announced details of a headline tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut album.

The singer will take the tour to arena venues in North America, the UK and Europe to perform the album in full.

The tour will begin on 1 July in Baltimore and head to the likes of Chicago, Toronto, Detroit, Brooklyn, Tampa, Atlanta, New Orleans, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

The European leg of the tour will stop off in Paris, Amsterdam, London, Manchester and Birmingham in September.

It’ll see the singer celebrate the 20th anniversary of her 2005 debut album, The Way It Is.

The breakthrough album features singles including “I Changed My Mind”, “I Should Have Cheated”, “Love” and “(I Just Want It) To Be Over)” as well as collaborations with Eve and Jadakiss.

It became one of the best selling R&B albums of the year, selling more than 1 million copies and was nominated for a number of awards.

She’ll be joined by a number of special guests across the run including Lil’ Kim who will appear at the European shows and select US dates.

Other names include Tink, Wale, Fridayy and Jeremih who will support Cole across the North American dates.

Ahead of Keyshia Cole tickets going on sale for The Way It Is 20th Anniversary Tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Keyshia Cole tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday, 25 April via:

Can I get presale tickets?

In the US fans can sign up for an artist presale here, and you’ll be sent a presale code which will begin at 10am local time on Wednesday, 23 April.

Other presales taking place across the week including VIP Packages presale, for fans to secure premium tickets as well as local venue presales. The latter will take place from 10am local time on Thursday, 24 April and you can check your preferred listing below for more details.

What are the tour dates?

1 July – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena – tickets

2 July – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – tickets

5 July – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets

6 July – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Arena – tickets

9 July – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum – tickets

10 July – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena – tickets

12 July – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – tickets

13 July – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center – tickets

16 July – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum – tickets

17 July – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC – tickets

19 July – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena – tickets

20 July – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live – tickets

22 July – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – tickets

23 July – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center – tickets

26 July – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena – tickets

1 August – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena – tickets

2 August – Lincoln, CA – The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort – tickets

8 August – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena – tickets

19 September – Paris – ADIDAS ARENA – tickets

21 September – Amsterdam – AFAS Live – tickets

23 September – London – The O2 – tickets

25 September – Manchester – AO Arena – tickets

26 September – Birmingham – Utilita Arena – tickets

