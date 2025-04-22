You can still get Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets for the Grand National Tour

You can still get Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have kicked off their Grand National Tour – and fans can still get their hands on tickets.

The duo are embarking on their first ever all-stadium tours, with 39 shows across North America, the UK and Europe.

It’s in support of Lamar’s sixth album, GNX and SZA’s Lana and will also see them perform their various collaborations.

The first show took place at the weekend in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium and featured a 51-strong setlist.

They played the likes of “All the Stars”, “30 for 30”, “Gloria” as well as “Not Like Us”, “Saturn”, “TV Off” and “Kill Bill” to name a few.

Kendrick Lamar references Drake's "Drop, drop, drop" line before performing 'Not Like Us', on the Grand National Tour 👀pic.twitter.com/8FtEp5DEm4 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 20, 2025

The tour is set to continue on 23 April in Houston before stopping off in Atlanta, Philadelphia, California, Chicago and Toronto.

They’ll then take the tour to Europe with shows in London, Paris, Lisbon, Barcelona, Rome and Stockholm.

Fans can still get their hands on tickets to the Grand National Tour and you can find out everything you need to know below.

Can I still get Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets?

Yes, fans can still get their hands on tickets for the tour, which is stopping off across North America, Europe and the UK this year.

In the UK there’s availability across the run, for shows in Glasgow, Birmingham, Cardiff and London. The standing sections for the shows are generally sold out on Ticketmaster but there’s good availability for seated tickets.

If you want a specific section like standing, then you can get tickets from resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats which both have good availability, with prices starting from the £127 mark.

For those who want hospitality or VIP tickets then you can get them from Seat Unique. They’re available for shows in Cardiff and London and the different packages include premium seats, complimentary food and drink and more.

You can get tickets from:

If you’re after tickets for the North American leg then you can still get them from the following sites:

For tickets to the European shows you can check your preferred listing below for more details.

What’s the Grand National Tour setlist?

This was the setlist for the Grand National Tour during their opening show in Minneapolis on 19 April, and it’s expected to be similar across the run.

Kendrick Lamar

Wacced Out Murals

Squabble Up

King Kunta

Element

TV Off

SZA

30 for 30 (with Kendrick Lamar)

Love Galore

Broken Clocks

The Weekend

Kendrick Lamar

Euphoria

Hey Now

Reincarnated

Humble

Backseat Freestyle / Family Ties

Swimming Pools (Drank)

M.A.A.D City

Alright

Man at the Garden

SZA

Scorsese Baby Daddy

F2F

Garden (Say It Like Dat)

Kitchen

Blind

Forgiveless

Low

Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Doves in the Wind

All the Stars

Love

Kendrick Lamar

Dodger Blue

Peekaboo

Like That

DNA

Good Credit

Count Me Out / Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe

Money Trees

Poetic Justice

SZA

Diamond Boy (DTM)

Shirt

Kill Bill

Snooze

Crybaby

Saturn

Good Days

Rich Baby Daddy

BMF

Kiss Me More

Kendrick Lamar

Bodies

TV Off

Not Like Us

Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Luther

Gloria

23 April – Houston – NRG Stadium – tickets

26 April – Arlington – AT&T Stadium – tickets

29 April – Atlanta –Mercedes-Benz Stadium – tickets

3 May – Charlotte – Bank of America Stadium – tickets

5 May – Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field – tickets

8-9 May – East Rutherford – MetLife Stadium – tickets

12 May – Foxborough – Gillette Stadium – tickets

17 May – Seattle – Lumen Field – tickets

21 May – Inglewood – SoFi Stadium – tickets

23-24 May – Inglewood – SoFi Stadium – tickets

27 May – Glendale – State Farm Stadium – tickets

29 May – San Francisco – Oracle Park – tickets

31 May – Paradise – Allegiant Stadium – tickets

4 June – St. Louis – The Dome at America’s Center – tickets

6 June – Chicago – Soldier Field – tickets

10 June – Detroit – Ford Field – tickets

12-13 June – Toronto – Rogers Centre – tickets

16 June – Hershey – Hersheypark Stadium – tickets

18 June – Landover – Northwest Stadium – tickets

2 July – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieSTADION – tickets

4 July – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park – tickets

8 July – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park – tickets

10 July – Birmingham, UK – Villa Park – tickets

13 July – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA – tickets

15-16 July – Paris, France – Paris La Défense Arena – tickets

19 July – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium – tickets

22-23 July – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – tickets

27 July – Lisbon, Portugal – Estadio do Restelo – tickets

30 July – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys – tickets

2 August – Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico – tickets

6 August – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy – tickets

9 August – Stockholm, Sweden – 3Arena – tickets