You can still get Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets for the Grand National Tour

You can still get Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets
Kendrick Lamar and SZA have kicked off their Grand National Tour – and fans can still get their hands on tickets.
The duo are embarking on their first ever all-stadium tours, with 39 shows across North America, the UK and Europe.
It’s in support of Lamar’s sixth album, GNX and SZA’s Lana and will also see them perform their various collaborations.
The first show took place at the weekend in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium and featured a 51-strong setlist.
They played the likes of “All the Stars”, “30 for 30”, “Gloria” as well as “Not Like Us”, “Saturn”, “TV Off” and “Kill Bill” to name a few.
SZA performing “Saturn” suspended in air. #GrandNationalTour pic.twitter.com/SzxFiobXWm— SZA CRAVE (@SZACRAVE) April 20, 2025
Kendrick Lamar references Drake's "Drop, drop, drop" line before performing 'Not Like Us', on the Grand National Tour 👀pic.twitter.com/8FtEp5DEm4— NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 20, 2025
The tour is set to continue on 23 April in Houston before stopping off in Atlanta, Philadelphia, California, Chicago and Toronto.
They’ll then take the tour to Europe with shows in London, Paris, Lisbon, Barcelona, Rome and Stockholm.
Fans can still get their hands on tickets to the Grand National Tour and you can find out everything you need to know below.
Can I still get Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets?
Yes, fans can still get their hands on tickets for the tour, which is stopping off across North America, Europe and the UK this year.
In the UK there’s availability across the run, for shows in Glasgow, Birmingham, Cardiff and London. The standing sections for the shows are generally sold out on Ticketmaster but there’s good availability for seated tickets.
If you want a specific section like standing, then you can get tickets from resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats which both have good availability, with prices starting from the £127 mark.
For those who want hospitality or VIP tickets then you can get them from Seat Unique. They’re available for shows in Cardiff and London and the different packages include premium seats, complimentary food and drink and more.
You can get tickets from:
- Ticketmaster UK
- StubHub
- Vivid Seats
- Seat Unique (hospitality tickets)
If you’re after tickets for the North American leg then you can still get them from the following sites:
For tickets to the European shows you can check your preferred listing below for more details.
What’s the Grand National Tour setlist?
This was the setlist for the Grand National Tour during their opening show in Minneapolis on 19 April, and it’s expected to be similar across the run.
Kendrick Lamar
- Wacced Out Murals
- Squabble Up
- King Kunta
- Element
- TV Off
SZA
- 30 for 30 (with Kendrick Lamar)
- Love Galore
- Broken Clocks
- The Weekend
Kendrick Lamar
- Euphoria
- Hey Now
- Reincarnated
- Humble
- Backseat Freestyle / Family Ties
- Swimming Pools (Drank)
- M.A.A.D City
- Alright
- Man at the Garden
SZA
- Scorsese Baby Daddy
- F2F
- Garden (Say It Like Dat)
- Kitchen
- Blind
- Forgiveless
- Low
Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- Doves in the Wind
- All the Stars
- Love
Kendrick Lamar
- Dodger Blue
- Peekaboo
- Like That
- DNA
- Good Credit
- Count Me Out / Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe
- Money Trees
- Poetic Justice
SZA
- Diamond Boy (DTM)
- Shirt
- Kill Bill
- Snooze
- Crybaby
- Saturn
- Good Days
- Rich Baby Daddy
- BMF
- Kiss Me More
Kendrick Lamar
- Bodies
- TV Off
- Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- Luther
- Gloria
What are the tour dates?
23 April – Houston – NRG Stadium – tickets
26 April – Arlington – AT&T Stadium – tickets
29 April – Atlanta –Mercedes-Benz Stadium – tickets
3 May – Charlotte – Bank of America Stadium – tickets
5 May – Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field – tickets
8-9 May – East Rutherford – MetLife Stadium – tickets
12 May – Foxborough – Gillette Stadium – tickets
17 May – Seattle – Lumen Field – tickets
21 May – Inglewood – SoFi Stadium – tickets
23-24 May – Inglewood – SoFi Stadium – tickets
27 May – Glendale – State Farm Stadium – tickets
29 May – San Francisco – Oracle Park – tickets
31 May – Paradise – Allegiant Stadium – tickets
4 June – St. Louis – The Dome at America’s Center – tickets
6 June – Chicago – Soldier Field – tickets
10 June – Detroit – Ford Field – tickets
12-13 June – Toronto – Rogers Centre – tickets
16 June – Hershey – Hersheypark Stadium – tickets
18 June – Landover – Northwest Stadium – tickets
2 July – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieSTADION – tickets
4 July – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park – tickets
8 July – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park – tickets
10 July – Birmingham, UK – Villa Park – tickets
13 July – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA – tickets
15-16 July – Paris, France – Paris La Défense Arena – tickets
19 July – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium – tickets
22-23 July – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – tickets
27 July – Lisbon, Portugal – Estadio do Restelo – tickets
30 July – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys – tickets
2 August – Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico – tickets
6 August – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy – tickets
9 August – Stockholm, Sweden – 3Arena – tickets